Menu
Login
News

SEIZED: 272 cannabis plants worth $700,000

Cannabis plants have been seized from a North Coast home.
Cannabis plants have been seized from a North Coast home. Queensland Police Service

A MAN has been charged after police found 272 cannabis plants at a North Coast home.

About 5.45pm on Saturday, police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command executed a search warrant at a home in Commissioners Creek.

It is alleged that officers located a sophisticated hydroponic set up inside the home, including 272 cannabis plants, as well as a significant amount of fertilisers and hydroponic equipment.

Investigators estimate the crop has a street value of about $700,000.

Following ongoing investigations, officers arrested a 19-year-old man at Tweed Heads Police Station yesterday.

He was charged with enhanced indoor cultivation of prohibited plant for commercial purpose, possess prohibited plant - large commercial quantity, take part in supply of cannabis.

The man was refused bail and will next appear in court on Wednesday, December 20.

Lismore Northern Star
Lending a hand to the homeless this Christmas

Lending a hand to the homeless this Christmas

Help support Tweed homeless this Christmas.

Gig guide: a full round up of what's on this weekend

DANCE: The Human League is performing at Star Casino on Saturday, December 16.

There's plenty of great live music to catch this weekend.

Kombis take to the Tweed roads in style

HANG TEN: John and Kaz Martin are bringing their Kombis to life as part of their business.

Tweed business cruises along the coast.

New recruits not enough for Tweed

Richmond MP Justine Elliot and NSW opposition leader Luke Foley outside Tweed Heads Police Station on Monday.

Fresh faces and additional officers falls short of region's needs

Local Partners