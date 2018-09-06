Sensational Seagulls swoop into last four
ON the back of what is being described by some as one of the greatest games of footy they've ever seen, the Tweed Seagulls A-Grade outfit has stormed into Gold Coast Rugby League's preliminary finals.
The Seagulls booked their Sunday clash with minor-premiers Currumbin after mowing down Tugun at Piggabeen in an elimination final on the weekend, overcoming the Seahawks 40-26 from 12-26 down in the second half.
The big turnaround came with better ball control in the second half when the experienced Shaun Carney, who started at hooker, was switched to five-eighth.
The Seagulls will be sweating on the health of half-back Rex Johnson, who missed the elimination final due to an ankle injury.
If Johnson is fit to play, he and returning utility-back Talor Walters will provide the Seagulls a big injection for their tough mission against Currumbin, the league's bench-mark side.
The Seagulls lost their first clash against Currumbin in 2018 in a dismal 2-0 affair - which is believed to be the lowest A-Grade score in decades.
The Seagulls won the second clash 26-22.
The winner will take on Runaway Bay in the grand final at Pizzey Park, Burleigh on Sunday, September 16 at 3pm.
Seagulls vs Currumbin
When: 2pm Sunday, September 9
Where: Merv Craig Sports Ground, Currumbin