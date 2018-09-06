Sensational Seagulls swoop into last four

FINALS CRUNCH: Josh Harvey will lead the Tweed Seagulls in preliminary final action against Currumbin this weekend.

ON the back of what is being described by some as one of the greatest games of footy they've ever seen, the Tweed Seagulls A-Grade outfit has stormed into Gold Coast Rugby League's preliminary finals.

The Seagulls booked their Sunday clash with minor-premiers Currumbin after mowing down Tugun at Piggabeen in an elimination final on the weekend, overcoming the Seahawks 40-26 from 12-26 down in the second half.

The big turnaround came with better ball control in the second half when the experienced Shaun Carney, who started at hooker, was switched to five-eighth.

Seasoned Seagull Shaun Carney is critical to Seagulls' hopes. Steve Bell/SMP Images

The Seagulls will be sweating on the health of half-back Rex Johnson, who missed the elimination final due to an ankle injury.

If Johnson is fit to play, he and returning utility-back Talor Walters will provide the Seagulls a big injection for their tough mission against Currumbin, the league's bench-mark side.

The Seagulls lost their first clash against Currumbin in 2018 in a dismal 2-0 affair - which is believed to be the lowest A-Grade score in decades.

The Seagulls won the second clash 26-22.

The winner will take on Runaway Bay in the grand final at Pizzey Park, Burleigh on Sunday, September 16 at 3pm.

Seagulls vs Currumbin

When: 2pm Sunday, September 9

Where: Merv Craig Sports Ground, Currumbin