FINALS CRUNCH: Josh Harvey will lead the Tweed Seagulls in preliminary final action against Currumbin this weekend.
Sensational Seagulls swoop into last four

Steve Vivian
6th Sep 2018 4:00 PM

ON the back of what is being described by some as one of the greatest games of footy they've ever seen, the Tweed Seagulls A-Grade outfit has stormed into Gold Coast Rugby League's preliminary finals.

The Seagulls booked their Sunday clash with minor-premiers Currumbin after mowing down Tugun at Piggabeen in an elimination final on the weekend, overcoming the Seahawks 40-26 from 12-26 down in the second half.

The big turnaround came with better ball control in the second half when the experienced Shaun Carney, who started at hooker, was switched to five-eighth.

Seasoned Seagull Shaun Carney is critical to Seagulls' hopes.
The Seagulls will be sweating on the health of half-back Rex Johnson, who missed the elimination final due to an ankle injury.

If Johnson is fit to play, he and returning utility-back Talor Walters will provide the Seagulls a big injection for their tough mission against Currumbin, the league's bench-mark side.

The Seagulls lost their first clash against Currumbin in 2018 in a dismal 2-0 affair - which is believed to be the lowest A-Grade score in decades.

The Seagulls won the second clash 26-22.

The winner will take on Runaway Bay in the grand final at Pizzey Park, Burleigh on Sunday, September 16 at 3pm.

Seagulls vs Currumbin

When: 2pm Sunday, September 9

Where: Merv Craig Sports Ground, Currumbin

Tweed Daily News

