SEQ weather: Wet and cloudy days on the way

ANOTHER 100mm of rain and a possible thunderstorm were expected to hit the Gold Coast from last night following the wet weekend but flashing flooding is not expected, the weather bureau says.

It came as a severe weather warning was issued for northern NSW last night, with residents warned of possible flash flooding in a region still recovering from the devastating impact left by ex-Cyclone Debbie in March.

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting a trough lingering off southeast Queensland and a weak east coast low to develop further and nudge the coast on Tuesday.

"Heavy falls are possible on the Gold Coast (Tuesday), but at the moment we're thinking that it doesn't quite meet the criteria for a severe weather warning for this side of the border," meteorologist Rick de Morton said.

"They've had quite a bit of rainfall in northern NSW already so their catchments are a bit wetter than ours are at the moment, but certainly it is going to be a wet day along the Gold Coast."



WHAT TO EXPECT TODAY

Caboolture: Rain at times, max 21

Coolangatta: Rain at times. Windy. Max 21.

Ipswich: Rain at times, max 20

Logan Central: Rain at times, max 20

Maroochydore: Rain at times, max 21

Noosa Heads: Rain at times, becoming windy, max 22

Toowoomba: Showers, patchy rain. Max 16

Parts of the Gold Coast notched more than 170mm of rain during the weekend.

Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities in the Gold Coast on Tuesday.

It will be a "fairly wet" and cloudy day for Brisbane on Tuesday, meteorologist Rick De Morton said, with 25mm to 50mm of rain expected to fall in the area.

But he said flash flooding is not expected to be a problem across the southeast.

Light winds of 20 to 30 km/h in the early afternoon is possible for Brisbane on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some form of rain expected every day until Sunday.