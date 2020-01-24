Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tennis

Serena stunner: Williams crashes out in Round 3

by Lauren Wood
24th Jan 2020 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Serena Williams is out of the Australian Open.

Yes, you've read that correctly.

The 23-time grand slam winner's quest for her elusive record-squalling major is over after a three-set loss to China's Qiang Wang in the second round, delivering the biggest shock of the tournament so far.

Wang, the tournament's 27th seed, played the match of her life to dismantle Williams' game completely and leave her without answers, progressing 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5.

Williams fought tooth and nail to scrape back the second set in a tiebreak but it wasn't enough as Wang - who needed three match points to secure the win - held tough.

"I think my team always believe I can do it," Wang said.

The 28-year-old could not have reversed the fortunes any further from the last time the pair met, having fallen to Williams in 45 minutes at the US Open, winning only one game.

 

 

Qiang Wang held her nerve to defeat Serena Williams in straight sets in the third round.
Qiang Wang held her nerve to defeat Serena Williams in straight sets in the third round.

More Stories

Show More
australian open australian open 2020 grand slam serena williams wang qiang

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'We're really sorry': why popular pit-stop is closing

        premium_icon 'We're really sorry': why popular pit-stop is closing

        Business The business has been an institution for locals and those travelling through the area.

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Man refused bail over 'ongoing' cocaine supply allegations

        premium_icon Man refused bail over 'ongoing' cocaine supply allegations

        News Police will allege was supplying the drug repeatedly since December

        Popular Lismore venue announces shock closure

        premium_icon Popular Lismore venue announces shock closure

        News “A four-year battle got us a year and half of magic"