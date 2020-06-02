Serial rapist with 25-year history to remain behind bars

A Fraser Coast rapist with a long history of raping women and children will remain behind bars indefinitely.

A HABITUAL Hervey Bay criminal whose raping of women and children stretches back 25 years will remain behind bars indefinitely, a court has ruled.

Jamie Grant Sorby, 52, was due to be released from custody last week after serving more than 15 years for a string of sexual offences.

The father of 10 raped a woman in 1995 in the Whitsundays region, punching her in the face when she tried to call for help.

“He threw her inside the fence so that she fell with her back down on the ground, jumped on top of her, (and) threatened to kill her,” a court judgment detailed.

The woman was so badly affected that Sorby’s trial had to be adjourned to give her time to recover. He was later sentenced to 9 years behind bars.

Sorby then went on to sexually assault children.

In 2009, he was jailed for two years after a 15-year-old girl woke to find him having sex with her.

Despite her protesting, the charge was lowered from rape to unlawful carnal knowledge of child because the prosecution could not exclude that he believed he had been given consent.

Most recently Sorby was jailed in 2014 for 5 years after he repeatedly forced an eight-year-old to perform oral sex on him.

Three psychiatrists evaluated Sorby and found he would be an unacceptable risk to the community if released and a “moderately high to high risk of sexually reoffending against young females”.

They noted he had a hard start to life, living on the streets and becoming involved in criminal activities which ran “hand in-hand” with his abuse of alcohol and drugs.

Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath applied to have Sorby placed on a continuing detention order because he is a risk of reoffending.

Justice Martin Burns agreed that Sorby was an untreated sex offender with a history of having failed to complete a treatment program for sexual offenders.

He ordered he be detained in custody for an indefinite period.

He ordered he be detained in custody for an indefinite period.

