A serial sex creep massuer who attacked 48 women has died

Police arrested the then 66-year-old Timothy Moffatt outside his massage parlour in 2014.

Police arrested the then 66-year-old Timothy Moffatt outside his massage parlour in 2014.

CONVICTED sex predator and former masseur Timothy Moffat, who indecently assaulted 48 female clients at his Coffs Harbour parlour over the span of a decade, has died in jail today.

Coffs Clarence Police District Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly, who headed the 2014 investigation that ultimately led to Moffat's conviction, confirmed the death to The Advocate.

He said Moffat's victims have been informed but would not speculate on the offender's cause of death.

Strike Force Trotline had been established in 2014 after officers received a flood of complaints against the then 66-year-old Coffs Harbour man. Over 100 witnesses were interviewed.

Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly (pictured), and Detective Senior Constable Daniel Trotman were awarded Northern Region Certificate of Merits last year for their efforts in seeing disagraced masseur Timothy Moffatt convicted.

Detectives heard Moffat would earn the trust of victims over a number of appointments at his massage parlour before committing the offences, which would involve him massaging the women's private parts.

The disturbing crimes were inflicted on the 48 victims, ranging in age from 18-70, between 2004 to 2014.

During his sentencing at Coffs Harbour District Court in 2016 it was heard Moffat had told one sexual assault victim, who he had digitally penetrated, that they "must be hard to please" when they expressed disapproval to his actions.

Detectives read out several impact statements on behalf of the victims, who said they had been left feeling "embarrassed", "violated" and "anxious."

Moffatt was sentenced to 13 years and six months imprisonment with a nine year non-parole period over 37 indecent assault charges, and one count of sexual assault.