Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The worker was injured on Sunday.
The worker was injured on Sunday. agnormark
News

Production halted at mine after worker seriously injured

Melanie Plane
by
8th Jul 2019 1:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WORKER who fell about 20 metres at a North Queensland coal mine on Sunday remains in a serious condition.

A Townsville Hospital spokeswoman confirmed the man, who was airlifted to hospital after the incident at Collinsville Coal Mine, was in a serious but stable condition.

It is understood the worker, aged in his 50s, suffered back and pelvic injuries after falling about 20 metres at the mine 80km west of Proserpine.

He was working in the coal washery area of the Glencore owned mine when the incident occurred.

Production stopped at the mine as a result of the incident and won't resume until Glencore have had a chance to speak to all of their employees. 

Investigations into the incident are underway.

bowen basin collinsville coal mine editors picks glencore glencore coal mining industry townsville hospital
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Festival to take visitors back in time

    Festival to take visitors back in time

    Entertainment The 10-day music celebration gets underway on Friday.

    • 8th Jul 2019 1:34 PM
    The Gold Coast project ‘bigger than Adani’

    premium_icon The Gold Coast project ‘bigger than Adani’

    Business “The more boats, the more jobs we have here."

    Cops’ shocking attacks caught on dashcam

    premium_icon Cops’ shocking attacks caught on dashcam

    Crime Footage shows the moment a NSW officer pulled a gun on a man.

    • 8th Jul 2019 1:15 PM
    Incredible story behind heartbreaking marathon photo

    premium_icon Incredible story behind heartbreaking marathon photo

    Health Here’s her incredible tale of resilience.