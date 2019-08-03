Menu
Flowers at a crash site. Seamus Walsh lost his life in a truck crash last week.
Service being held for Coffs father killed in truck crash

Sam Flanagan
by
3rd Aug 2019 10:44 AM | Updated: 2:59 PM
THE life of an Irish father-of-three who died in a two-truck crash last week will be remembered in a service at Coffs Harbour on Monday. 

Seamus Walsh, 38, was killed when his truck collided with another on the Pacific Highway, south of Nabiac, on July 26.

The horrific crash occurred around midnight, with Mr Walsh passing away on scene. The driver of the other B-double was transported to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition. 

It's believed both B-doubles were travelling north at the time of the accident.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

A funeral service is being held for Seamus Walsh this Monday.
A funeral service is being held for Seamus Walsh this Monday.

 

Mr Walsh had been living in Australia since 2007 and was a resident of Coffs Harbour.

"Beloved husband of Michaela, devoted father and best friend to Orla, Lakeisha and Marcus," A funeral notice posted online said. 

"Cherished son of Pat and Rena and dearest brother to Claire and Liam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, extended family, relations, loyal friends and neighbours in both Ireland and Australia." 

Mr Walsh's funeral service will be held this Monday at 2.30pm at the Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens.

A mass remembrance of Mr Walsh will also be held in his native parish in Ireland on a date yet to be confirmed.  

