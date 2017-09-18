23°
Service NSW set for M'bah launch

SERVICE HUB: South Murwillumbah business owner Rod Butterworth, Murwillumbah chamber vice president Helen Stubbin, Tweed Shire Council's Kym Kranen and Lismore MP Thomas George at the announcement.
MURWILLUMBAH'S motor registry will be converted into a Service NSW one-stop shop, the second of its kind in the Tweed.

Minister for Finance, Services and Property Victor Dominello and state member for Lismore Thomas George announced the plans on Friday, which will bring the Murwillumbah centre into line with the Tweed Heads South outlet.

Mr Dominello said the Service NSW centre would bring more services under one roof in Murwillumbah.

"Service NSW continues to be a game-changer in how customers interact and transact with government, and we are pleased to be bringing this successful one-stop shop model to Murwillumbah,” Mr Dominello said.

"The new service centre means residents and local businesses will be able to access more than 1000 government services and transactions all in one location.”

Mr George said the expansion of Service NSW had big benefits for regional NSW.

"Through the roll-out of Service NSW, the NSW Government is bringing more frontline services and transactions to more parts of the state,” he said.

"It doesn't matter whether you live in Marrickville or Murwillumbah, you can access the same services from a friendly, expert and professional team.

"Once open, the Murwillumbah Service Centre will make transacting with government more convenient, offering everything from driver licences, vehicle registrations, Seniors Card applications, owner builder permits and housing payments under the one roof.”

Refurbishments have begun at the existing motor registry at Shop 3, 289-291 Tweed Valley Way and the new centre is expected to open on Friday, October 20.

Mr Dominello said hundreds of services were available online.

"While there will always be a need for bricks and mortar service centres, online services offer customers the convenience of being able to transact anywhere at any time,” he said.

For more details visit service.nsw.gov.au.

