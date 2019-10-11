Service NSW to arrive in Tenterfield

HELP IS COMING: During October Service NSW will be visiting rural and regional centres, such as Tenterfield, with resources to support them as communities struggle with one of the worst droughts on record.

HELP IS COMING: During October Service NSW will be visiting rural and regional centres, such as Tenterfield, with resources to support them as communities struggle with one of the worst droughts on record. Contributed

TENTERFIELD residents will be able to receive in-person drought support when the Service NSW mobile service centre rolls into town.

During October, Service NSW will be visiting rural and regional centres, such as Tenterfield, with resources to support them as communities struggle with one of the worst droughts on record.

Service NSW chief executive Damon Rees said during the dry season ahead, there will be more Cost of Living initiative specialists available to help farmers, families and their communities access the rebates and savings relevant to them.

"Service NSW and the Cost of Living initiative will be a critical way to make sure drought affected communities know about the support available to them at this difficult time," Mr Rees said.

Mr Rees said one of the challenges during drought is making sure farmers and families have access to services and information that can help.

"It can sometimes be difficult to know the full breadth of help that is available or how to access it," Mr Rees said.

"Our goal at Service NSW is to make this as easy as possible for impacted communities."

The Cost of Living team will be on board the mobile service centre visiting the region, and a 'pop up site' will be set up in Tenterfield on October 18.

Mr Rees said staff at all 68 Service NSW centres and mobile service centres in rural and regional NSW have been trained to help with information about the government rebates and savings.

He said the help available includes a drought transport subsidy which provides up to $40,000 to eligible farm businesses to help with approved farm-related transport costs, a drought assistance fund which provides interest-free loans to primary producers and waiver of registration charges on class one agricultural vehicles.

To find out about the various help on offer, visit Service NSW.

"We know that farmers short of time might want to pick up the phone to get advice about these rebates and savings so have that is covered too," Mr Rees said.

"Families can call 13 77 88 and our team will be able to give them information about these and other government support."