SES needs help to create flood strategies

HELP IS HERE: Tweed Heads State Emergency Services Swift Water Rescue crew and Tweed Heads Police went to Chinderah to assist with relocating locals during the March flood.

THE SES is calling on the community to provide local knowledge as it works on creating better strategies to manage future flood events.

Following a series of independent post-flood forums held in Murwillumbah, Tumbulgum and Kingscliff in May, the SES wants to further expand on the discussions with the community to ensure residents are well prepared during a flood.

SES Richmond Tweed region community engagement co-ordinator Janet Pettit said the community would be invited to work on implementing the strategies, similar to the sub-group set up in Tumbulgum.

"NSW SES recognise the value of working with you to address some of these issues raised, particularly in relation to listening to locals who can provide on the ground information during floods,” she said.

"We will be sending out an invitation to a follow-up meeting for anyone interested in working on local strategies that address these issues.”

Hundreds of residents attended the meetings in May to share their stories about the flood which caused wide-spread devastation to Tweed homes and businesses.

The meetings were also attended by representatives from SES, council, NBN and the ABC.

The data collected during these meetings has been used to produce three Tweed-based reports to help better manage future floods in the area. One question raised by Murwillumbah residents was around concern over whether the release from Clarrie Hall Dam contributed to the flood levels.

Tweed Shire Council responded to the concerns explaining the water release from the dam "had minimal downstream impacts”.

"The valve opens automatically during flood events as a protection measure for the dam,” council stated in the report.

Some residents also were "concerned the ABC radio had too much focus on Lismore” and there was a need for a more centralised form of communication for flood warnings.

To see a copy of the post-flood report, contact NSW SES on (02) 42516111.

Flood Report highlights:

The 48 hour recorded rainfall reached a high of 721mm at Couchy Creek.

Brays Creek had 449mm of rainfall in 48 hours.

Doon Doon: 602mm

Tumbulgum: 181mm

Mur'bah: 460mm

Bilambil Heights: 326mm

Upper Rous River: 630mm

Burringbar: 443mm.

Tyalgum Bridge: 520mm

Clarrie Hall Dam: 593mm

Uki: 602mm

Bray Park: 522mm

Numinbah: 644mm

Boat Harbour: 668mm

Barneys Point: 220mm

Tomewin: 547mm

Cudgera Creek: 383mm

NSW SES Richmond Tweed Region received 2322 calls for assistance, which included 491 flood rescues.

NSW SES received 816 requests for assistance in the Tweed area, which included 216 flood rescues.

Family and community Services (FACS) established six evacuation centres where a total of 896 people attended during the flood.

915 mega litres of water flowed through the valve at Clarrie Hall Dam during the flood and 32,000 mega litres flowed over the spillway.