SES on standby for flash flooding as rain intensifies

Heavy rain and potential flash flooding is predicted for the Northern Rivers. Bureau of Meterology

RESIDENTS are being urged to prepare for potential flash flooding this weekend, as heavy rainfall hits the Tweed.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast up to 40mm of rain in Tweed tomorrow and up 35mm in Murwillumbah, with heavy rain expected to continue over the weekend.

The NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) Operations Commander Mark Somers said possible thunderstorms developing tonight could lead to flash flooding in the Northern Rivers.

"As a result, steady rainfall is expected across the area with the risk of some localised heavy falls which could result in flash flooding in some areas,” Mr Somers said.

"Now is the time to prepare, this is a 'heads up' to expect possible severe weather over the coming days and a reminder to stay aware of the situation.

"Our volunteers are now on standby to respond to requests for assistance that come in on the 132 500 number.

"With the combination of heavy falls and damaging winds the most common type of requests we expect will be related to branches of large trees coming down and leaking or damaged roofs.”

NSW SES is recommending residents secure any outdoor furniture, trim any overhanging branches, check gutters and down pipes are clear of debris and have fresh batteries for torches and portable radio.

For more advice on how to prepare, visit the Get Ready website www.ses.nsw.gov.au/getready

NSW SES is urging the public to plan their trips, drive to road conditions and to take care driving in areas with low lying causeways. Remember to never drive, walk, ride or play in flood waters.

To keep up to date with information visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au, follow NSW SES on Facebook or listen to your local radio station.