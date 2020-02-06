Menu
STAY SAFE: Tweed Coast SES volunteers hoisting a tarp at a Terronora house after receiving an emergency call.
Weather

SES prepares for 280mm deluge

Jodie Callcott
6th Feb 2020 5:46 PM
EMERGENCY services are preparing for localised flooding as heavy rainfall continues to fall on the Tweed.

Tweed Heads SES volunteers spent today packing sand bags and loading trucks in between call outs to properties at Tweed Heads South, Terranora and Piggabeen.

Tweed Heads SES unit deputy commander Debbie Giblin urged Tweed residents to be flood ready as heavy rain is forecast throughout the weekend.

“If we have a huge volume of rain and we have a king tide, there’s nowhere for the rain to go, the storm drains start backing up and that’s how we get localised flooding,” Ms Giblin said.

“We are so dry at the moment too and the rain is not actually soaking in.

“We’re getting a lot more run off which also causes localised flooding.

“Protect your home by cleaning out gutters, drive to the conditions, don’t drive through flood water, have an emergency kit available and restock batteries, torches and radios.”

Tweed Heads SES unit deputy commander Debbie Giblin urged Tweed residents to be flood ready as heavy rain is forecast throughout the weekend. Picture: Scott Powick.
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Wilke said the Tweed was on flood watch and could expect rainfall well into next week.

Mr Wilke said a decent amount of rain had fallen on the Tweed coastline and would continue until next Thursday.

He said since 9am today Tweed Heads had 82mm, Murwillumbah had 46mm and about 39ml had fallen at Uki.

“The Tweed and Rous Rivers have had minor flooding,” Mr Wilke said.

“We are forecasting 70 to 130mls a day, possibly even higher in some places, and we are on track for that.

“It looks like your peak days are today, Friday and Sunday.”

