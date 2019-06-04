SES to prepare Tweed residents for natural disasters

SES NSW is holding meetings on the Northern Rivers on how to prepare and respond to a natural disaster.

THE NSW State Emergency Service is hosting meetings across the Northern Rivers to encourage residents to get ready for the next severe weather event.

The meetings will see the SES provide information about updated processes and procedures and the need for everyone to have a home or business emergency plan.

Northern Rivers NSW SES Deputy Zone Commander Mark Somers said it was important for residents to sit down and develop a strategy and learn how to be prepared and better respond to a potential natural disaster.

"There is one important thing you can do now to get ready for a severe weather event and that is to sit down and develop an emergency plan for your own home and or business,” he said.

"These community meetings will provide all the support and advice to do just that.

"We have a limited number of local SES volunteers across the Northern Rivers and in large scale weather events, we just can't get to help everyone straight away.

"Community members need to have a plan to look after themselves, their families and their community until emergency services can get to them.”

Mr Somers said the council and business chambers would provide residents with information they've been working on since the devastating floods from Cyclone Debbie in 2017.

Red Cross and Mental Health professionals will also present at the sessions.

The "Get Ready - Stay Ready” meetings will be all held at 6pm in the following locations:

. Lismore CBD (Tues 28 May) - Lismore Workers Club

. North Lismore (Wed 29th May) - South Lismore Bowling Club

. South Lismore (Thurs 30 May) - South Lismore Bowling Club

. Murwillumbah (Tues 4th June) - Murwillumbah Ex Services Club

. Chinderah/Kingscliff (Wed 5th June) - Cudgen Leagues Club

. Mullumbimby (Tues 11th June) - Mullumbimby Civic Centre

. Ocean Shores/South Golden Beach (Sun 16th June) - South Golden Beach Hall

. Byron Bay (Tues 18th June) - Byron Community Centre