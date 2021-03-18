‘Set-up’: Bachie star rejects misconduct finding

Former Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow says he will appeal against councillor conduct findings made against him relating to his appearance on reality TV show The Bachelorette. Picture: Lachie Millard

Former councillor Jess Glasgow has been found to have "recklessly" engaged in misconduct during an appearance on The Bachelorette and in media interviews.

The Councillor Conduct Tribunal found Mr Glasgow's behaviour was so unacceptable that it would have recommended his dismissal or suspension had he still been in office at Noosa Shire Council.

In handing down its decision, the tribunal fined Mr Glasgow just over $4000 and ordered he make a public admission of his misconduct and reimburse the council $1000 in costs.

But Mr Glasgow said he would appeal the decision he labelled as a "waste of taxpayers' money".

The tribunal considered behaviour during Mr Glasgow's annual leave in June 2019 offensive when he took part in two episodes of the reality TV show that aired in October that year.

In the first episode he appeared in mock mayoral robes and identified himself as a Noosa politician, telling Bachelorette, Angie Kent, "I'm a local councillor, so, the one below the Mayor", despite not being the deputy mayor.

The following night he was seen dressed up as a horse's rear end at a photo shoot and was filmed making lewd gestures, sexualised comments and attempting to bite and lick Ms Kent.

Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow on The Bachelorette.

He also indicated he would kiss Ms Kent and other women without their permission saying, "I would've just grabbed that sweetie and laid one on her", and "I've kissed plenty of girls who've turned their heads before".

Mr Glasgow told the media he had former mayor Tony Wellington's approval to be on the show.

However the tribunal heard that he had not sought authorisation and only advised the mayor about the show three weeks before it was broadcast.

The tribunal condemned his comments about women as offensive and his behaviour during the photo shoot as disrespectful.

It also found his "misleading statements" to the media reflected poorly on the office of councillor.

Mr Glasgow said on Thursday while he believed his decision to go on the show was "naive" he thought the findings were ridiculous and questioned the evidence.

Former councillor Jess Glasgow talks to concerned Noosa resident and women’s rights advocate Chris outside Noosa Council Chambers after his appearance on The Bachelorette. Picture: Lachie Millard

"It was clearly set-up from the start," he said.

"I was often told 'we want to see your wild side' … I was encouraged to be somewhat of a bit of an extrovert.

"It was very heavily edited … it's not a real life scenario, it is a managed TV performance."

The tribunal rejected Mr Glasgow's assertion that he could do as he pleased during his time off and suggestions the show had been edited and that it was not a real-world situation.

It found the evidence clearly showed him making gestures and saying words of his own volition.

Mr Glasgow said he was working on a campaign for men experiencing online bullying.

Mr Glasgow's time in the spotlight resulted in 128 complaints from the public to the Office of the Independent Assessor.

He was not re-elected at last year's local government elections.