Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Setka makes legal bid to stay in ALP

by Karen Sweeney
4th Jul 2019 4:27 PM

Controversial union boss John Setka has filed for an urgent injunction to prevent his expulsion from the Labor Party.

The head of the Victorian division of the CFMMEU is going to the state's Supreme Court in a bid to prevent a motion to remove him as a delegate over comments he allegedly made about anti-domestic violence campaigner Rosie Batty.

In court documents Mr Setka has pleaded for a motion by Labor leader Anthony Albanese to be stopped because expelling him from the party would prevent him being an effective advocate for the union and its members.

More Stories

alp court john setka

Top Stories

    DOORS CLOSE: Major retailer calls it quits at Tweed centre

    premium_icon DOORS CLOSE: Major retailer calls it quits at Tweed centre

    Business Major retailer has called it quits at one of Tweed's busiest retail centres, while another has pushed back its opening date.

    • 4th Jul 2019 3:09 PM
    Mustangs and Seagulls set for premiership showdown

    premium_icon Mustangs and Seagulls set for premiership showdown

    Rugby League Get ready for the biggest game of the NRRRL season so far.

    • 4th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
    Clipped Seagulls upbeat ahead of ISC showdown

    premium_icon Clipped Seagulls upbeat ahead of ISC showdown

    Rugby League Three straight losses have not knocked confidence ahead of Wynnum

    $900m commitment: Investment in hospitals vital for future

    premium_icon $900m commitment: Investment in hospitals vital for future

    Health HEALTH district breaks down how they are preparing for the future