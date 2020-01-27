Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Seven youths are in police custody after a brawl broke out at Moffat Beach this afternoon.
Seven youths are in police custody after a brawl broke out at Moffat Beach this afternoon. MaxPixel
Crime

Seven arrested as police swarm on Australia Day brawl

Ashley Carter
by
26th Jan 2020 7:42 PM | Updated: 27th Jan 2020 8:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVEN people have been arrested after a brawl broke out during Australia Day celebrations at Moffat Beach's Eleanor Shipley Park this afternoon.

Police were called to the popular family-friendly park about 3.30pm as small fights broke out among a large group of drunk youths, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"There was a large group of people drinking, with small fights breaking out in the crowd," she said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Multiple police crews attended and have taken seven youths into custody for offences ranging from obstructing police to assaulting police.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one male patient was taken to the Caloundra Health Centre for a cut to his head. He was in a stable condition.

No charges have been laid at this stage.

More Stories

Show More
australia day brawl crime editors picks eleanor shipley park moffat beach queensland police youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sights set on Tokyo swells after Tweed camp

        premium_icon Sights set on Tokyo swells after Tweed camp

        News It’s not often you hear Olympic athletes hoping for a typhoon during the Games but if you are a member of Australia’s provisional surfing team, that’s exactly what...

        Meet the Tweed’s best neighbours who bloom community spirit

        premium_icon Meet the Tweed’s best neighbours who bloom community spirit

        News Age might change the body but it never changes the values

        Juniors have a ball on court at international wheelchair tournament

        premium_icon Juniors have a ball on court at international wheelchair...

        News HAVING the opportunity to see some of the world’s best tennis players in action has...

        Clean out your closet and help bushfire victims

        premium_icon Clean out your closet and help bushfire victims

        News Two Casuarina mums have a challenge for women in the Tweed