Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Raby, who rolled and crashed his car in Woodwark, blew almost seven times the legal limit.
Scott Raby, who rolled and crashed his car in Woodwark, blew almost seven times the legal limit. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Seven times the legal limit leads to rollover near Airlie

Shannen McDonald
by
29th Oct 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who rolled his car in Woodwark while almost seven times the legal alcohol limit first told police he'd had only one beer before driving.

Scott Andrew Raby started drinking at a party the day before he rolled his car and crashed into a street sign on the corner of Paluma Rd and Pringle Rd on September 26.

A court has heard when Raby was later tested by police, he blew 0.333 per cent.

Solicitor Elizabeth Smith said the 44-year-old had a limited recollection of the crash and the events that followed.

"He'd been drinking the day prior at a party that went into the night and then started drinking again the next day," she said.

"His car was a total write off and by good luck, not good management, he wasn't injured."

Prosecutor Robert Beamish said Raby left his car and walked from the scene of the crash to his nearby home but was later driven back to the site.

The Woodwork resident pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court this week to three charges, including driving under the influence of liquor and failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash.

Magistrate James Morton told the court Raby had a previous drinking offence in 2016 where he blew 0.287 and he was disqualified from driving for 26 months.

"I can't for the life of me understand how this has happened," he said.

"The luck you've had, it's beyond me - you should be hooked up to a machine in hospital."

Despite his previous entry of drink driving, Mrs Smith said Raby had been taking steps to address his alcohol consumption.

Raby was fined $2500 and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

More Stories

airlie beach car crash drink drive editors picks elizabeth smith james morton paluma road proserpine court proserpine magistrates court robert beamish scott raby whitsunday crime woodwark
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    ‘One of the scariest moments in my life’

    premium_icon ‘One of the scariest moments in my life’

    Health A mother woke up to the sight of her beloved husband having a seizure so severe he fractured and dislocated one of his arms. WARNING: CONFRONTING

    Man has ‘no memory’ of driving drunk, court hears

    premium_icon Man has ‘no memory’ of driving drunk, court hears

    News A man who drove drunk over a speed bump at 60km/h and blew out his front tyre told...

    Beating loneliness with fantastic art work

    premium_icon Beating loneliness with fantastic art work

    News Aged care group combines with art class for connective exhibition

    Tweed-Byron police chasing multiple theft cases

    premium_icon Tweed-Byron police chasing multiple theft cases

    Crime Police officers are investigating a number of thefts across the district