Several cars stolen as Tweed crimewave continues

Police are searching for this car which was stolen from Tweed Heads south.

THREE cars were stolen between Tweed Heads and Kingscliff over the weekend as police again call for community assistance to tackle the area's crime wave.

Between 1pm and 2pm on Saturday, a vehicle was stolen from Dry Dock Road in Tweed Heads South.

The stolen motor vehicle is described as a grey Ford Falcon with the registration BX88MY and was last seen driving towards Minjungbal Drive.

Police said the owner's wallet was inside the car at the time it was stolen and a mastercard was later used to buy items at a service station in Elanora.

"This was the third car stolen in the Tweed-Kingscliff area over the weekend,” a police statement read.

"Police are encouraging owners to lock their cars at all times and please do not leave anything of value inside your cars.”

The thefts come just a week after Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Dave Roptell moved to reassure residents that cops were doing their best to lock up crooks.

"I'd like to reassure residents we are committed to ensuring their safety and their property is well looked after,” Supt Roptell said.

In late March, the crime spree peaked when four cars were stolen in one weekend, including two Audi sedans, and police reported 21 stealing offences from homes and vehicles.

The crime wave saw police engage in a targeted "saturation style” crackdown named Operation Titan which is set to run on a regular basis .

The aim of the operation is "to ensure compliance with specific conditions, to reduce crime and keep the community safe”.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.