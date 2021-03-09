Severe storm warning issued for most of the North Coast

UPDATE: 5.30PM

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warnings for parts of the region.

According to the weather bureau, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones could be possible for people on the Northern Rivers as well as a large area of the north of the state.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones over the next several hours in the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and parts of the Hunter, North West Slopes and Plains and Northern Tablelands districts," the bureau said.

"Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree and Scone.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.

* Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.

* After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

Initial report:

Severe thunderstorms could hit the Northern Rivers this afternoon, bringing heavy rain, damaging wind and large hail.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a high pressure system lies over the Tasman Sea while a trough is situated over eastern NSW.

This pattern was drawing humid air down from the tropics, which was interacting with the trough to generate unsettled conditions in many districts.

Today (Tuesday) the Northern Rivers can expect a few showers and thunderstorms - some possibly severe - mainly in the afternoon.

Parts of the state experienced significant rainfall in the 24 hours to 9am today, including Uki (Tweed River) which recorded 116mm.

Areas exposed to further heavy rainfall may be subject to the risk of flash flooding. Residents in affected areas are advised to stay up with the latest warnings.