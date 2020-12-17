Severe storm warning issued for Tweed and Byron Shires

BOM has issued a severe storm warning for parts of the Northern Rivers.

THE Tweed and Byron Shires could be hit by further flash flooding by heavy rainfall forecast for today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for part of the Northern Rivers Forecast District, warning of showers of storms likely to produce heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding.

“A trough is lingering in northern NSW resulting in slow-moving showers and thunderstorms which may lead to heavy falls and localised flash flooding,” the bureau has said.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

“Locations which may be affected include Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Mullumbimby, Byron Bay, Ballina and Brunswick Heads.”

According to the weather bureau, 64mm of rain was recorded in Bilambil Heights in the hour to 11am today.

Murwillumbah had received 27mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am today.

Cape Byron has received 11.6mm since 9am today and 25.4mm in the 24 hours prior.

Coolangatta has received 27.44mm since 9am today and received 59.4 in the previous day.

Lismore received a whopping 202.8mm in the 24 hours to 9am today.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

Don’t walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring Triple-0 if you need rescue.

Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.

After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.