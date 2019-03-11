Severe thunderstorm warning for Tweed

WARNING: A severe thunderstorm is on the way for Coolangatta/Tweed Heads.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for South East Queensland with Coolangatta and Tweed Heads in the firing line.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the thunderstorm contains damaging winds and large hailstones and is due to hit the area imminently.

"At 3:40 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Coolangatta and the area north of Noosa Heads," the website stated.

"These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast. They are forecast to affect Miami by 4:15 pm and Double Is Point by 4:45 pm."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Have any photos of the storm? We'd love to see them posted in the comments.