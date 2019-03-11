Menu
Login
WARNING: A severe thunderstorm is on the way for Coolangatta/Tweed Heads.
WARNING: A severe thunderstorm is on the way for Coolangatta/Tweed Heads. Brian Cassidy
Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning for Tweed

Rick Koenig
by
11th Mar 2019 4:42 PM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for South East Queensland with Coolangatta and Tweed Heads in the firing line.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the thunderstorm contains damaging winds and large hailstones and is due to hit the area imminently.

"At 3:40 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Coolangatta and the area north of Noosa Heads," the website stated.  

"These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast. They are forecast to affect Miami by 4:15 pm and Double Is Point by 4:45 pm."

 

A thunderstorm is set to hit Coolangatta/Tweed Heads.
A thunderstorm is set to hit Coolangatta/Tweed Heads. Rick Koenig

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Have any photos of the storm? We'd love to see them posted in the comments.

storm thunderstorm tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Elliot to block out the noise

    Elliot to block out the noise

    Politics ANOTHER major pledge has been made by the NSW Opposition for the Tweed, as Labor ramps up its bid to win the hotly contested seat

    Man dies after car accident

    Man dies after car accident

    Crime Another passenger was transported to hospital.

    Lindisfarne projects given major funding

    Lindisfarne projects given major funding

    News School set for major upgrade

    Meet the region's unsung female heroes

    Meet the region's unsung female heroes

    News Meet the women who have made positive impacts in our communities