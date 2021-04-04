‘Severe warning’: Qld to be lashed by rain

Residents in Queensland's southeast are being warned to stay inside with hail and heavy rain expected to lash the region on Sunday.

A severe weather warning is in place along the coast from Maroochydore to Seventeen Seventy.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, over areas between Seventeen Seventy, Gympie and Caloundra on Sunday night and into Monday.

Between 120 to 160mm is likely in some areas, while coastal communities including Fraser Island are forecast to get intense falls of 200 to 250mm over six hours.

Severe thunderstorms are forecast across large parts of Central Queensland on Sunday, while Brisbane is expected to receive the downpour on Monday.

Meteorologist Michael Gray said residents should prepare for it to be wet and windy.

"Stay home and stay safe," Mr Gray said.

"It is going to be a bit of wild couple of days for some parts of the state."

Mr Gray said the weather system was expected to increase in intensity as it slowly made its way south, potentially toward Moreton and Stradbroke islands, and Brisbane's bayside suburbs.

Gale force winds are of between 34 knots and 47 knots are expected to sweep the Capricornia and Fraser Island coasts, with a hazardous surf warning extending south to the Sunshine Coast on Monday, and Gold Coast waters on Tuesday.

A strong wind warning of between 26 to 33 knots has also been issued for the Mackay coast, Sunshine Coast and Hervey Bay area.

"It can potentially be quite dangerous," Mr Gray said.

"We ask that they (people) take those warning on board and use their judgment."

A flood watch is current for coastal catchments between St Lawrence and the Queensland/NSW border, extending inland to the Darling Downs.

The weather event comes barely a week after parts of NSW and Queensland were plunged into chaos with severe flooding claiming houses and lives.

Residents are again warned not to drive in flood waters.

