FLOOD EVENT: Minor flood warning for local rivers

MONDAY 11.47am: A MINOR Flood Warning has been issued for both the Richmond and Wilsons Rivers at Lismore, Coraki and Bungawalbyn.

The Bureau of Meteorology said no significant rain has fallen over the Richmond and Wilsons River Valley in the last 13 hours to 10am Monday.

Further rainfall is forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours which could produce further river level rises. The situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be issued if necessary.

Wilsons River:

Minor flooding is current along the Wilsons River at Lismore.

The Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) peaked near 4.68 metres around 02:30 am Monday morning and is currently at 4.62 metres and steady.

Lismore

3.16 metres - The Wilsons River begins to flood into the lower car park behind Westlawn Finance building (old Maggie Moore's pub).

4.36 metres - Slater Creek may back up and inundate Pitt Street near the Richmond River Sports Oval in North Lismore.

Richmond River:

Minor flooding is predicted along the Richmond River at Coraki and Bungawalbyn.

The Richmond River at Coraki is likely to reach the minor flood level (3.40 metres) Monday evening.

The Richmond River at Bungawalbyn is expected to exceed the minor flood level (3.00 metres) Monday afternoon. The river level is likely to reach around 3.30 metres Tuesday morning with minor flooding.

Coraki

3.20m - Water reaches the top of the river bank near the Coraki Caravan Park.

3.80m - Water reaches the cross roads inside the Coraki Caravan Park. Ellangowan Road closed between Springville road and the Coraki Cemetery Road.

Bungawalbyn

3.00m - Minor flooding of low lying areas.

Flood Safety Advice:

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.

MONDAY 8.40am: A MINOR flood warning has been issued for the Brunswick River.

The NSW SES said that up to 165 millimetres of rainfall has been observed in the past 48 hours to 7am this morning over the Brunswick River Valley.

Further rainfall is forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours which could produce further river level rises.

The situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be issued if necessary.

The Bureau of Meteorology has provided the following information:

Marshalls Creek: Marshalls Creek at Billinudgel peaked below the minor flood level (2.50 metres) on Sunday evening.

This has caused minor flooding on the Brunswick River around Billinudgel.

The current river height at Mullumbimby (Federation Bridge) gauge is 0.24 metres (falling).

The current river height at Billinudgel gauge is 1.37 metres (falling).

The NSW SES recommends the following actions:

Impacted residents should be aware of possible isolation that could affect their

work, family and educational commitments.

Keep in contact with your neighbours.

Farmers on low lying land close to rivers and creeks are urged to monitor livestock,

pumps and other equipment.

If your property is at risk of inundation, please raise moveable items, such as

furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top.

If you are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so.

Secure outside belongings and before leaving; turn off the power, water and take

essential medicines and clothes with you.

Never drive ride or walk through floodwater

MONDAY 8.30am: HEAVY rain has fallen overnight as a low pressure trough continues to sit along North Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has said heavy rain and thunderstorms which may lead to flash flooding could continue across the region today.

A strong marine wind warning is also in place for the Byron coastline.

Rainfall totals in excess of 150 mm have fallen in the 48 hours to 9am today over these districts, with some locations reaching in exess of 100 mm since 9am today.

Up to 200 mm further may fall in parts of the Northern Rivers district over the next two days.

Some catchments may receive higher.

A minor flood warning remains in place for the Wilsons River at Lismore, whilst a flood watch remains for the Richmond, Tweed and Brunswick Rivers.

Since 9am this morning Tuckombil has had 149mm and Houghlahans Creek has had 129mm of rainfall.

According to the BoM rainfall data, Lismore has receive 112mm of rainfall since 9am yesterday, whilst Kyogle has received 75mm, Nashua 88mm, Tuckurimba 156mm, Ballina has received 25mm, Byron Bay 63mm, and Casino 92mm.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11am Monday.

MONDAY 7am: A NUMBER of roads across the Northern Rivers are closed due to the heavy rainfall.

Lismore City Council:

Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets

Keerrong Road

Oakey Creek Road, Georgica

Byron Shire Council:

The Pocket Road

Kyogle Council:

Back Creek Road

Boomi Creek Road

Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)

Old Tweed Road

Sawpit Creek Road

Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)

Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

Bora Codrington Road

Ballina Shire Council:

Boundary Road at Marom Creek

Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir

Eltham Road at Maguires Creek Bridge

Fernleigh Road at Che Bon Restaurant Tintenbar

Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing

Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing

Houghlahans Creek Road Crossing

Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive

Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek

Ross Lane

Teven Road at B&B Timbers

The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection

Wardell Road

See full roads closed list, which will be continually updated, here.

UPDATE MONDAY 6am: UP TO 296 millimetres of rainfall has been recorded during the past 56 hours to 5am Monday over the Richmond and Wilsons River valley, the SES have said this morning.

This rain has caused minor flooding along the Wilsons River at Lismore.

Further rainfall is forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours which could produce further river level rises, the SES continued.

The situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be issued if necessary.

Wilsons River:

Minor flooding is current along the Wilsons River at Lismore.

The Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) is expected to peak near 5.0 metres Monday morning with minor flooding

Lismore.

4.36 metres - Slater Creek may back up and inundate Pitt Street near the Richmond River Sports Oval in North Lismore.

5.10 to 5.30 metres - Water starts to cover Simes Bridge at about 5.1 metres.

Normal road access between North Lismore and Lismore remains open with caution but can be closed for safety reasons at any time.

Once closed there are two alternative routes available between North Lismore and Lismore:

Alexandra Parade, Tweed Street, Terania Street, the southern end of Bridge Street and over the bridge to Woodlark Street. Alexandra Parade, Tweed Street, Wilson Street via the Robert White Bridge, Casino Street, Union Street then via Woodlark Street or the Bruxner Highway.

5.71 metres - Bridge Street, near McKenzie Park in North Lismore is inundated by water.

Junction Street, between the southern ends of Molesworth and Keen streets, maybe covered by water.

Richmond River:

Minor flooding is predicted along the Richmond River at Coraki and Bungawalbyn.

The Richmond River at Coraki is likely to exceed the minor flood level (3.40 metres) early Monday morning.

The river level is likely to reach around 3.60 metres around midday Monday with minor flooding.

The Richmond River at Bungawalbyn is likely to exceed the minor flood level (3.00 metres) Monday morning.

The river level is likely to reach around 3.30 metres early Tuesday with minor flooding.

Coraki

3.20m - Water reaches the top of the river bank near the Coraki Caravan Park.

3.80m - Water reaches the cross roads inside the Coraki Caravan Park. Ellangowan Road

closed between Springville road and the Coraki Cemetery Road.

Bungawalbyn

3.00m - Minor flooding of low lying areas.

Latest River Heights:

Leycester Creek at Rock Valley, 2.74, Falling, 04:48 AM MON 12/06/17

Teraenia Creek at The Channon, 1.91, Falling, 04:48 AM MON 12/06/17

Coopers Creek at Ewing Bridge Corndale, 4.44, Falling, 04:47 AM MON 12/06/17

Wilsons River at Eltham, 8.44, Steady, 04:41 AM MON 12/06/17

Wilsons River at Woodlawn (AHD), 5.53, Rising, 04:45 AM MON 12/06/17

Leycester Creek at Tuncester (AHD), 4.99, Steady, 04:33 AM MON 12/06/17

Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD), 4.66, Steady, 04:02 AM MON 12/06/17

Richmond River at Wiangaree, 1.90, Falling, 04:00 AM MON 12/06/17

Richmond River at Kyogle, 4.73, Steady, 04:00 AM MON 12/06/17

Richmond River at Casino (Automatic Gauge), 3.90, Falling, 04:00 AM MON 12/06/17

Richmond River at Coraki, 3.12, Rising, 04:00 AM MON 12/06/17

Myrtle Creek at Rappville, 1.08, Steady, 04:00 AM MON 12/06/17

Richmond River at Bungawalbyn Junction, 2.90, Rising, 03:45 AM MON 12/06/17

Richmond River at Woodburn, 2.27, Falling, 03:45 AM MON 12/06/17

Flash flooding at Pearces Creek, south of Clunes, on Sunday.

UPDATE, 9pm:

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

Minor flood warnings: Richmond River, Wilson River, Brunswick River, Marshalls Creek

Up to 200mm expected in parts of Northern Rivers in next 48-hours

Lismore City Council have closed floodgates at Upper Hollingworth Creek on Kyogle Rd, lower Hollingworth Creek at Riverview Park and Gasworks Creek on Keen St

SES door knocking in basin area and parts of East Lismore

DAMAGE to the Browns Creek pumps and potential for flash flooding has prompted the SES to warn residents in East Lismore to monitor rising water and enact their emergency plans if needed.

SES members have been door knocking in the Lismore basin advising residents in Brewster Street, Dawson Street, the lower end of Uralba Street, Ballina Road opposite the netball courts, Wyrallah Road near the Esmonde street roundabout and around Wyrallah Rd Shopping Centre, as well as the lower end of Avondale Avenue and First Avenue.

One of Lismore City Council's pumps is not working and the other is partially functional following the major flood event in March that caused severe damage to the machinery.

Lismore council is working with Fire and Rescue NSW to bring a large pump up from Sydney.

"We hope that it can be here ASAP, and that will certainly alleviate the situation," council's local emergency management officer Scott Turner said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and we ask both residents and business owners to heed advice from SES personnel who are out in the field."

With more heavy rain predicted in the coming days, it is likely the Browns Creek floodgate will need to be closed.

In other news to hand, a minor flood warning has now been issued for the Brunswick River.

Up to 142mm has been observed in the 30 hours to 6pm over the Brunswick River Valley.

Further rainfall is forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours and at this stage it is not possible to predict flood peaks because of uncertainty about the amount of rain that will fall in the catchment area.

For flood predictions go to www.bom.gov.au

UP TO 274mm of rainfall has been recorded during the past 48 hours to 5:00pm Sunday over the Richmond and Wilsons River valley.

Further rainfall is forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours which could produce further river level rises.

The Wilson River at Lismore is expected to each 5.50m on Monday morning with minor flooding.

At 3.16m, the Wilsons River begins to flood into the lower car park behind Westlawn Finance building (old Maggie Moore's pub), in Lismore.

At 4.36m, Slater Creek may back up and inundate Pitt Street near the Richmond River Sports Oval in North Lismore.

At 5.10 to 5.30m, water starts to cover Simes Bridge at about 5.1 metres. Normal road access between North Lismore and Lismore remains open with caution but can be closed for safety reasons at any time.

BoM rainfall forecast - Northern Rivers - Monday June 12.

Once closed there are two alternative routes available between North Lismore and Lismore:

(1) Alexandra Parade, Tweed Street, Terania Street, the southern end of Bridge Street and over the bridge to Woodlark Street.

(2) Alexandra Parade, Tweed Street, Wilson Street via the Robert White Bridge, Casino Street, Union Street then via Woodlark Street or the Bruxner Highway.

5.71 metres - Bridge Street, near McKenzie Park in North Lismore is inundated by water. Junction Street, between the southern ends of Molesworth and Keen streets, maybe covered by water.

Richmond River:

Minor flooding is predicted along the Richmond River at Coraki and Bungawalbyn.

At Coraki, the minor flood level is (3.40 metres) and is expected to reach around 3.90 metres Monday morning.

At, 3.20m, water reaches the top of the river bank near the Coraki Caravan Park.

At, 3.80m, water reaches the cross roads inside the Coraki Caravan Park. Ellangowan Road closed between Springville road and the Coraki Cemetery Road.

At Bungawalbyn, the river is likely to exceed the minor flood level (3.00 metres) early Monday morning. The river level is likely to reach around 3.30m late Monday afternoon, with minor flooding.

A third Minor Flood Warning has also been issued for the Brunswick River Valley at 7:25pm.

Up to 142mm has been observed in the past 30 hours to 6pm this evening over the Brunswick River Valley.

Further rainfall is forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours and at this stage it is not possible to predict flood peaks because of uncertainty over how much more rain will fall.

This map shows the amount of rainfall expected on Monday. Source: BoM.

Marshalls Creek:

Minor flooding is predicted along the Marshalls Creek at Billinudgel. The Marshalls Creek at Billinudgel may reach the minor flood level (2.50 metres) overnight Sunday into Monday.

The NSW SES recommends the following actions:

* Impacted residents should be aware of possible isolation that could affect their work, family and educational commitments.

* Keep in contact with your neighbours.

* Farmers on low lying land close to rivers and creeks are urged to monitor livestock, pumps and other equipment.

* If your property is at risk of inundation, please raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top.* If you are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so.

* Secure outside belongings and before leaving; turn off the power, water and take essential medicines and clothes with you.

* Never drive ride or walk through floodwater.

UPDATE, 6pm:

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

Evans Head: 257mm in 48-hours to Sunday morning. Lismore: 190mm.

Richmond-Wilsons River Valley: 211mm in 48-hours to Sunday midday

Wilson River at Lismore will rise above minor flood level tonight

Richmond River at Coraki to hit minor flood level Monday morning

A BUREAU of Meteorology spokesperson said persistent, heavy to moderate rainfall is likely to continue across the Northern Rivers district all of next week.

"On Monday, heavy rainfalls of 40-80mm are expected, on average, across the district," a BoM spokesperson said.

"On Tuesday, 50-100mm is expected, but more so along the coastal fringe. An upper level and coastal trough will also bring strong winds.

"On Wednesday, moderate rainfall from 15-30mm is expected."

Localised parts within the Northern Rivers district may get up to 200mm of rain in the next two days and some river catchments may receive higher amounts.

"Heavy rainfall should ease by Thursday, but it could potentially pick up again, we're not quite certain at this stage," the spokesperson said.

"Our weather models are changing everyday, sometimes they are a bit more stable, and sometimes they change all the time."

Lismore City Council closed the floodgates at Upper Hollingworth Creek on Kyogle Rd, lower Hollingworth Creek at Riverview Park and Gasworks Creek on Keen St this afternoon.

Their Facebook post stated: "The pumps at these three locations are ready to go and will kick in should the river level get to 5.1m".

"At present the BOM is predicting 4.6m at the Lismore gauge this evening, but more rain is expected and we could still see the river level rise further."

The Browns Creek floodgate will be closed if the river reaches 5.2m.

"With continuing uncertainty over the amount of rainfall expected over the next three days and the Browns Creek pumps being damaged, there is a higher probability for flash flooding in the basin over the coming days," their Facebook post stated.

SES members are door knocking in the basin area and parts of East Lismore with more detailed information.

Residents in Brewster St, Dawson St, the lower end of Uralba St, Ballina Rd opposite the netball courts, Wyrallah Rd near the Esmonde St roundabout and around Wyrallah Rd Shopping Centre plus the lower end of Avondale Avenue and First Ave are advised to monitor drains and be prepared to enact their emergency plans if needed.

On Sunday at 5pm, a BoM Severe Weather Warning was re-issued with Lismore and Grafton expected to be affected.

Rainfall observations in the 48 hours to 9am today: Evans Head 257 mm, Terania Creek 190 mm, Lismore 190 mm, New Italy 170 mm, Alstonville 166 mm.

Rainfall observations since 9am today: Tuckombil 123 mm, Houghlahan's Creek 108 mm, Main Arm 85 mm, Burringar 74 mm.

Rainfall observations

UPDATE, 2PM:

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

Evans Head: 257mm in 48-hours to Sunday morning

Richmond-Wilsons River Valley: 211mm in 48-hours to Sunday midday

Wilson River at Lismore: to hit minor flood level this afternoon

Minor flood warning issued for Richmond River at Coraki

112mm overnight in Lismore

Another 100mm possible in Lismore to 9am Monday

The Bureau of Meteorology has this afternoon released a minor flood warning for the Richmond River at Coraki and Bungawalbyn, in addition to the warning already in place for the Wilson River at Lismore.

In the four hours between 9am and 1pm on Sunday the greater Lismore area experienced significant rain, with more on the way.

- Houghlahans Creek and Tuckombil stations received 69mm from 9am to 1pm, Sunday

- Ballina Airport: 40mm from 9am to 1pm, with 109ml falling in 48-hours to 9am this morning

- Evans Head: 257mm in 48-hours to 9am Sunday

- Lismore Airport: 138mm in 48-hours to 9am Sunday, with another 20mm falling by 2pm Sunday

The SES stated further rainfall is forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours which could produce further river level rises.

The Wilson River at Lismore is expected to peak this afternoon at minor flood levels of 4.2m. The river level is likely to reach around 4.60m Sunday evening, with minor flooding.

At 3.16m, the Wilsons River begins to flood into the lower car park behind Westlawn Finance building (old Maggie Moore's pub), in Lismore.

At 4.36m, Slater Creek may back up and inundate Pitt Street near the Richmond River Sports Oval in North Lismore.

There is up to 50% chance a further 50mm of rain will fall on the Northern Rivers on Monday.

The Richmond River at Coraki may reach the minor flood level (3.40 metres) Monday morning.

At 3.20m, water reaches the top of the river bank near the Coraki Caravan Park.

At 3.80m, water reaches the cross roads inside the Coraki Caravan Park. Ellangowan Road closed between Springville road and the Coraki Cemetery Road.

The Richmond River at Bungawalbyn may reach the minor flood level (3.00 metres) early Monday afternoon with forecast rain. At 3m, the SES expects minor flooding of low lying areas in the region.

BoM Meteorologist Anita Titmarsh told The Northern Star on Sunday: "our reader is lit up with shower and thunderstorms around the North Coast, with lighting off the coast of Ballina".

"It's a lot of rainfall on already wet ground. As a result we do have a flood warning for the Richmond River at Coraki and Bungawalbyn, and Wilsons River at Lismore."

Ms Titmarsh said weather rainfall totals for the weekend are on track for 170mm predicted for the Northern Rivers by the BoM yesterday.

NEXT UPDATE: After 6pm.

UPDATE, 11am: THE Bureau of Meteorology says the weather system impacting the Northern Rivers including a strong high pressure system south of the Bight which is slowly moving east, strengthening a ridge to the eastern Tasman Sea.

A low pressure trough lies off the north coast, bringing widespread showers with local heavy falls along the northern half of the coast and adjacent ranges. This is expected to persist for another several days.

Another trough has developed over northeastern inland parts of the state in response to an upper cold pool. The inland trough is expected to weaken during Monday.

From Sunday, the following rivers may flood:

1. Tweed - minor flooding

2. Brunswick - minor flooding

3. Richmond - minor to moderate flooding

4. Coffs Coast - minor flooding

5. Orara - minor flooding

6. Bellinger and Kalang - minor to moderate flooding

7. Nambucca - minor to moderate flooding

8. Hastings - minor flooding

The Minor flood warning for the Wilsons River at Lismore remains current.

Latest river heights: http://www.bom.gov.au/cgi-bin/wrap_fwo.pl?IDN60140.html

UPDATE, 10am: IN A Facebook post, the SES has warned Northern Rivers residents to "prepare for a worst case scenario" as more rainfall is likely to hit the region.

SES Tweed-Richmond region controller, Andrew McPhee, said "at the moment there is a degree of uncertainty about what is happening" with the current weather system.

"At the moment the Bureau (of Meteorology) has been uncertain in terms of what this weather system will bring but we've already seen some very heavy rain in the region.

"Our concerns at the moment this may lead to our rivers been charged and for localised flooding, including flash flooding."

Residents are urged to review their flood plans, take precautions around their properties, and "be prepared to move if that is necessary."

Conditions at 10am, Sunday. source: BoM.

UPDATE, Sunday 9am:

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:

Wilson River to hit minor flood level Sunday afternoon

17 SES jobs in last 24-hours

170mm observed in last 48-hours in Wilson River Valley

The Bureau of Meteorology has continued to keep in place its severe weather warning for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and flash flooding, for the Northern Rivers on Sunday.

BoM expects it is most likely totals in excess of 200mm can be expected on the Northern Rivers by the end of the weekend. Some catchments may receive higher.

The SES has predicted 300mm at worst case scenario, working off "the lower chance of the highest amount of rainfall" as predicted by BoM.

SES Tweed-Richmond Deputy Region Controller Wayne Pettit said the SES has responded to 17 jobs in the area in the last 24-hours.

"All have been storm-related jobs such as trees down, leaking roofs and sand bagging preparation, with three quarters of those jobs in the Lismore area," he said.

Wilson River at Lismore. Source: BoM.

"At minor level of 4.2m, the whole of Lismore is safe.

"There will be a lot of localised flooding over low lying roads anywhere on the Northern Rivers, so people will need to take caution when they're on the road to avoid flood water and try not to drive if they can."

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

A Minor Flood Warning in place for the Wilsons River at Lismore was declared on Sunday morning.

Over the Wilsons River valley, up to 170mm of rain has fallen in the last 48-hours to 5am Sunday.

Further rain in the order of 10-20mm is forecast for the next 24-hours.

The river may reach the minor flood level (4.20 m) Sunday afternoon.

Latest River Heights:

Leycester Creek at Rock Valley, 4.32, Falling, 05:27 AM

Teraenia Creek at The Channon, 2.11, Falling, 05:28 AM

Coopers Creek at Ewing Bridge Corndale, 1.54, Steady, 05:27 AM

Wilsons River at Eltham, 2.58, Steady, 05:22 AM

Wilsons River at Woodlawn (AHD), 2.87, Steady,

Leycester Creek at Tuncester (AHD), 3.35, Rising, 05:21 AM

Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD), 2.74, Rising, 05:18 AM

Richmond River at Wiangaree, 2.27, Falling, 05:00 AM

Richmond River at Kyogle, 4.93, Rising, 05:00 AM

Richmond River at Casino (Automatic Gauge), 1.13, Rising, 05:00 AM

Richmond River at Coraki, 2.18, Steady, 05:00 AM

Myrtle Creek at Rappville, 0.45, Rising, 05:00 AM

Richmond River at Bungawalbyn Junction, 2.13, Steady, 04:45 AM

Richmond River at Woodburn, 1.72, Steady, 04:45 AM

UPDATE 9pm:

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:

Moderate flooding possible in Richmond-Wilson River valleys

SES mobilising out-of-area resources

SES expects up to 300 mm over next 48-hours across Northern Rivers

A FLOOD Watch warning is in place for the Brunswick, Richmond-Wilsons, Coffs Coast, Orara, Bellinger, Nambucca and Hasting River Valleys.

This Flood Watch provides early advice for possible future flooding along all rivers, creeks and overland flow paths.

This weather system has the potential to cause river flooding as well as local flash flooding to develop along the following river valleys from late Saturday onwards:

1. Brunswick - minor flooding

2. Richmond-Wilsons - minor to moderate flooding

3. Coffs Coast - minor flooding

4. Orara - minor flooding

5. Bellinger and Kalang - minor to moderate flooding

6. Nambucca - minor to moderate flooding

7. Hastings - minor flooding

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood Warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.

Across NSW, about 70% of Flood Watches are followed by flooding.

This flood watch will be reviewed by 11am Sunday.

Rainfall across the Northern Rivers as reported on Saturday.

UPDATE 2PM:

SES predicts Lismore at centre of storm

More than 133 mm in Evans Head since Friday

84 mm at Ballina in the last 24-hours

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for rainfall.

A low pressure trough along the north coast is causing frequent rainfall in the area, which is heavy at times.

Thunderstorms which may lead to flash flooding are forecast to affect the Northern Rivers today and on Sunday.

Rainfall totals in excess of 200 mm are expected across broad areas of these districts over the weekend.

Some catchments may receive higher.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

In the 24 hours to 9am today, the top rainfall totals were: Evans Head 133 mm, Yamba 133 mm, Tuckombil 98 mm, Woolgoolga 94 mm, Gulmarrad 85 mm, Ballina 84 mm.

This weather system has the potential to cause river flooding as well as local flash flooding to develop along the following river valleys from Saturday afternoon onwards:



1. Coffs Coast - minor flooding

2. Orara - minor flooding

3. Bellinger and Kalang - minor to moderate flooding

4. Nambucca - minor to moderate flooding

5. Hastings - minor flooding

SUNDAY, 8:30am:

HEAVY rain and thunderstorms which may lead to flooding are forecast to affect the Northern Rivers today and on Sunday.

A low pressure trough along the New South Wales north coast is deepening and rain near the coast and adjacent ranges is increasing in frequency and intensity.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

131mm has been reported at Evans Head since 9am Friday.

Rainfall totals in excess of 200mm are expected across broad areas of these districts over the weekend.

NSW SES Richmond-Tweed Deputy Region Controller Wayne Pettit told the Northern Star on Saturday, SES was mobilising Sydney and other out-of-area resources in preparation for any floods.

Rain is intensifying around the Northern Rivers.

"NSW SES always works on the the lower chance of the higher rainfall as predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology.



"Last night most of the rainfall was in the southern part of our region, so if you drew line west of Ballina most of the rain went south of that line.

"It did go further to the west than was forecast.

"In the lowest parts of the region, there has been around the 50 mm mark near the Wilson's River catchment areas.

"We are getting rainfall around East Byron areas, and they are quite heavy cells and we'll be keeping an eye out on them and talking to BoM at 11am for an update.

"We're mobilising out of area rescue support from Sydney and west of the ranges and those extra personnel will be in this morning, and down to rest until we actually do see some impacts.

"Still quite a lot of potential of higher rainfall of up to 300 mm over the next 48-hours - that's a low chance.

"It would be pretty widespread through the Northern Rivers, but Lismore would be the centre."

The next BOM Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11:00 am AEST Saturday.

Meanwhile, Friday's flood watch warning issued at 10:42am yesterday morning is still in place on Saturday, giving early advice for possible future flooding along all rivers, creeks and overland flow paths within a nominated valley.

The weather system has the potential to cause river flooding as well as local flash flooding to develop along the following river valleys from Saturday onwards:

1. Orara River Valley - minor flooding

2. Bellinger and Kalang River Valley - minor to moderate flooding

3. Nambucca Valley - minor to moderate flooding

4. Hastings Valley - minor flooding

Across NSW, about 70% of Flood Watches are followed by flooding.

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood Warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.

Some catchments may receive higher.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

