Severe weather warning for Tweed as Cyclone Oma approaches

A SEVERE weather warning has been issued for the Tweed as Tropical Cyclone Oma moves towards the Northern Rivers.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, at 5am this morning the cyclone was in the eastern Coral Sea approximately 960 kilometres northeast of Brisbane.

Oma is forecast to move to the southwest over the next few days, and will generate a significant east to northeasterly swell over far northern New South Wales beaches.

The increasing swell is also expected to combine with abonrally high tides.

Water levels at high tide on Friday and Saturday may exceed the highest tide of the year by around half a metre.

Computer modelling shows Cyclone Oma will head along the Capricorn Coast this weekend and early next week. Bureau of Meteorology

The approach of Tropical Cyclone Oma may see additional sea level rises on Saturday.

Hazardous surf conditions are also forecast over the northern New South Wales coast today and on Friday, extending to central parts of the coast over the weekend.

Locations which may be affected include Tweed Heads, Hastings Point, Byron Bay, Ballina, Yamba and Brunswick Heads.

Meanwhile, the Tweed Byron Police District has reminded members of the community of the dangers associated with entering flooded areas and roadways in the lead up to the weekend.

Police urged motorists not to drive into flooded roadways or attempt to traverse flooded areas on foot, or for recreational swimming.

"The risk is too great and you not only put your life at risk but also that of potential rescuers,” a spokesperson said.

If you are in need of emergency assistance the SES may be contacted by calling 132500. If the matter is life threatening and you need urgent assistance call triple zero (000).

For more weather information check www.bom.gov.au.

For SES information go to www.ses.nsw.gov.au/regions/richmond-tweed/help or follow their Facebook page NSW SES Richmond Tweed Region

In an emergency call the SES on 132 500.