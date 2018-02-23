Severe weather warning issued for Northern Rivers

A Severe Weather Warning has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers.

A Severe Weather Warning has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers. Bureau of Meteorology

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall in parts of the Northern Rivers.

The Bureau has forecast 24-hour rainfall totals of 100mm to 120mm for the next 24 hours.

Rain is expected to continue for the next 24 to 48 hours, but had been forecast to ease tomorrow morning.

The region's highest rainfall in the 24 hours to 11.20am today was 101mm at Numinbah, followed by 93mm at Bald Mountain, 75mm at Rous River, 50mm at Goonengary, 44mm at Yelgun and 42mm at Terania Creek.

NSW SES Richmond Tweed region controller Mark Somers said a number of local roads and causeways may be affected by flash-flooding.

This is most likely close to the Queensland border.

"We strongly advise motorists to drive to conditions and never drive through flood water," he said.

For live road information visit myroadinfo.com.au or livetraffic.com For emergency help in floods and storms, phone NSW SES on 132500.

Never drive, ride or walk through floodwater.