Sewers needed for Boomerang Bags project

SEWING: Volunteer Zahra Mclaughlin shows off a Boomerang Bag designed by the sewing bee.
Aisling Brennan
27th Feb 2018 1:00 PM

SEWING enthusiasts are invited to get their needles and thread out to create 500 Boomerang Bags before a nation-wide plastic bag ban is enforced at major supermarkets.

Murwillumbah's not-for-profit Let's Waste Less is hosting fortnightly Boomerang Bag sewing bees at the Murwillumbah Community Centre, with the next one scheduled for Friday, March 9 from 1.30pm-4.30pm.

Boomerang Bags is an Australian initiative aimed at reducing plastic bag use by engaging local communities to sew 'Boomerang Bags' using recycled materials.

"Our aim in sharing these bags is to encourage a shift away from the single use, throw away mentality, towards a more sustainable re-purpose and re-use approach,” Let's Waste Less co-founder Andia Cally said.

"To reach this goal we need to enlist as many cutters, stampers, ironers and sewers as we can, so we are putting the call out to the community to come along to any of our bees or create their own, or sew some from home”, Ms Cally says.

Most of the bags made at the centre will be donated to the new Community Pantry, which had to close as a result of the floods and is due to reopen in a few months time.

To register, visit www.letswasteless.org/events/ or Let's Waste Less Facebook page

boomerang bags let's waste less
Tweed Daily News
