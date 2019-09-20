Sex and the City star ‘expecting child’

The cast of Sex and the City (from left): Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Noth, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon. Noth is to be a father at 64. Picture: Supplied

The cast of Sex and the City (from left): Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Noth, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon. Noth is to be a father at 64. Picture: Supplied

Chris Noth, who played tall, dark and handsome Mr Big on the hit TV series Sex and the City, shared the news on his Instagram account that he is to become a father, for the second time.

He posted a photo of his wife Tara Lynn Wilson, 37, who is several months pregnant.

Together they share an 11-year-old son named Orion.

The American actor who is also known as NYPD Detective Mike Logan on Law & Order joked, "I better get my a** in shape."

The post attracted the congratulations of fellow Sex and the City castmate Sarah Jessica Parker who played his love interest Carrie Bradshaw on the long-running series.

Sarah Jessica Parker chats with Chris Noth at a party in New York in 2005. She has congratulated him on becoming a father again. Picture: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth as Carrie Bradshaw and Mr Big. Their on-off romance kept viewers hooked. Picture: Supplied

The on-again-off-again, will they-won't they romance between Big and Bradshaw kept viewers hooked for seasons.

Parker posted, "Oh. My. G-d!!!!!!!!!! I'm so happy for you both!!!"

The other Sex and the City castmates had not responded or posted their reactions at the time of this article.

Chris Noth has apparently not taken sides in the “blood feud” between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. Picture: HBO

It's not known what side of the painfully public feud between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker Noth has taken, but Marie Claire reported last year that he had mostly steered clear of the "blood feud", proved by one encounter with a TMZ reporter who asked him how Mr Big would handle the bitter quarrel. Noth said nothing but raised the automatic window of his car.

Recently, Parker shared that she had experienced "inappropriate behaviour" on the set of Sex and the City although she did not name her offending co-star.

By the time the new baby arrives, "Mr Big" will be 64.

Noth met his future wife in 2002 in New York City at a music venue he co-owns. The couple were married in a Hawaiian ceremony in 2012.