Sex attacker slapped with strict supervision upon release

Chris Calcino
3rd Dec 2016 7:00 AM

VIOLENT sex offender William Bird's life after jail will be no walk in the park, with five years of strict supervision awaiting him on the outside.

Bird pleaded guilty in 2012 to attempted aggravated sexual assault after breaking into a 58-year-old Urbenville woman's house while she was asleep naked in bed.

Sydney Supreme Court Justice Peter Garling said Bird took off his clothes and started touching the woman before holding her down and trying to have sex with her.

She managed to struggle free and screamed to her neighbour for help, prompting Bird to flee through the back door.

He was sentenced at Lismore District Court to six years' jail and was not granted parole. That sentence will expire on December 10.

Justice Garling agreed with prosecutors who argued Bird, who had a history of sexual offences going back to 2004 when he was 16, posed a significant risk of reoffending if released into the community without supervision.

He imposed a five-year extended supervision order, forcing the man to wear electronic monitoring equipment, write a weekly plan for what activities he wished to undertake which must be approved by his supervising officer, and must only live at an approved address.

A curfew will apply between 9pm and 6am unless special permission is granted and he must not consume any drugs or alcohol.

Any employment or education must be pre-approved, as well as any person he associates with, and his home can be searched and belongings seized if authorities believe he has been breaking any rules.

Bird must also let Corrective Services to take a facial and full body photograph of him every year, or if his supervising officer believes his physical appearance has changed.

