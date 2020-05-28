Sex slave claims Andrew made sick joke

Virginia Roberts alleges that Prince Andrew remarked how his own daughters were just a "little bit" younger than the then-17-year-old, before sleeping with her.

The American, now 36, who claims she was sex trafficked to the Duke of York by Jeffrey Epstein, made the reference to Princesses' Beatrice and Eugenie for the first time, in a new Netflix documentary.

Prince Andrew, 60, vehemently denies ever sleeping with Ms Roberts and says he cannot remember meeting her - despite the pair being photographed together.

The Duke also insists he was not aware of any wrongdoing committed by Epstein when they were friends.

Ms Roberts claims that Andrew mentioned them after correctly guessing her age in London with pal Ghislaine Maxwell - shortly before they went to Tramp nightclub.

Virginia, speaking on the documentary Filthy Rich - released on Wednesday - said: "Ghislaine has this favourite guessing game that she does.

SICK 'GUESSING GAME'

"She goes to Prince Andrew: 'How old do you think Virginia is? He said 17. She's like: 'Oh you're right'. They made a little joke about it.

"He's like: 'Oh my daughters aren't far from your age. My daughter's a little bit younger than you'."

Princess Beatrice would have been 12 when the alleged incident, in March 2001, occurred and Princess Eugenie turned 11 that month.

In the Netflix documentary, Virginia also took aim at the duke's disastrous Newsnight interview - in which he failed to apologise for associating with Epstein.

The millionaire paedophile, who Andrew knew for more than 10 years, killed himself in jail while facing sex trafficking charges last August.

During his Newsnight chat, the prince was ridiculed for insisting a medical condition meant he could not sweat - after Virginia said he had perspired profusely at Tramp nightclub.

Speaking in the documentary, Virginia said: "His arrogance about it. The whole I don't sweat thing. This guy was profusely sweating all over me.

"I didn't expect him to put his hand up and say I'm guilty but some form of remorse or acknowledgment would have been better."

Virginia Giuffre spoke to the BBC last year in the wake of Andrew’s Newsnight interview. Picture: BBC

EXPLOSIVE NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

"I was sexually abused by Prince Andrew. Somebody had to put their hand up and say he can't just get away with this," she said.

Virginia says she wanted to throw her tablet in a swimming pool after watching Newsnight.

She added: "As a victim I think one thing that we ask for is acknowledgment and some remorse. This guy didn't have any remorse at all."

Ms Roberts, now a mum-of-three, also said that evil Epstein had blackmailed his sex slaves by capturing them on CCTV around his mansions.

She told Filthy Rich: "I'm looking at the monitors, I'm like: 'That's my room, that's the massage room, that's my shower, that's my toilet'.

"Every single corner of that house was monitored. He was watching everybody all the time. This was a blackmail scheme. All those powerful people abusing underage girls."

SEX SLAVE CLAIMS

Representatives for Prince Andrew were approached for comment yesterday.

Documentary-makers also spoke to witness, Steve Scully, 70, who says he saw Andrew kissing Virginia Roberts and grabbing her bottom on Epstein's Caribbean island home.

During the interview Scully, the tycoon's former phone and internet specialist said Andrew was with a young bikini-clad blonde by a pool on Little St James.

Speaking as part of the documentary, he said: "It was probably around 2004, I saw Prince Andrew. He was at the pool. He was with at that time an unknown girl to me.

"She was young, She didn't have any top on. They were engaged in foreplay. He was grabbing her and grinding against her."

It comes after an exclusive chat with The Sun on Sunday, where Scully went into further detail about the allegations, saying that he had also seen the pair kissing.

He said: "He [Prince Andrew] was grabbing her a** and stuff like that. They were kissing.

"He was grinding against her and groping her."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Sex slave claims Andrew made sick joke