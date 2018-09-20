Sex spot shutdown

The public toilets at Razorback Rd in Tweed Heads have been closed.

A NOTORIOUS gay-sex hotspot in the Tweed has been shut down by local authorities.

The Tweed Daily News reported in April that Razorback Rd at Tweed Heads had become a notorious cruising spot for men to meet other men for sex.

At the time, a resident said about 30 men were regularly meeting at the public toilets on the road where they would have sex in either the toilets or a picnic shelter up the road on Razorback Hill, leaving neighbours fearing for the safety of their children.

According to one resident, the men were even leaving condoms and lubricant sachets in a tree for others to use as part of a "pay it forward system”.

The branches on the tree have now been trimmed back by Tweed Shire Council.

Since the initial report, Tweed police have made a number of arrests while a safety audit of the area led to council tearing down a picnic shelter which allowed sexual activities to go unnoticed.

A before and after shot of the picnic shelter which was torn down by council after men were caught using it to have sex.

According to nearby residents, the removal of the picnic shelter "bottle-necked” the men to the still open public toilets, which have since been closed.

But one concerned resident said the closure of the toilet blocks had not completely stopped sexual activity in the area.

"It has definitely gotten quieter but there is still a little shelter around the toilets which they can get under and I've seen them going up there late at night and found empty condom wrappers and drug paraphernalia,” they said.

"It's the final hiding spot they have.”

The resident said an online cruising website advertising the spot, which has more than 10,000 views, was now warning men not to visit the area, but feared older men who don't use the website or internet were still coming up the road and "waiting”.

Comments from the cruising website Squirt warning others about using the Razorback hotspot. rickkoenig

"I get the feeling the older people are the only ones left as you still see them driving up and down and waiting, but compared to what we first walked into it's extremely quiet, every single regular I used to see I don't see up here anymore,” they said.

"I definitely think the press coverage has helped and you can see in the comments how fast it spreads around Australia, I think just from that it has quietened down up here and the last week or so has had next to no cars, just families and the people you want to see up here.”

A Tweed Shire Council spokesperson said the toilet block had been closed following a safety audit by police and council.

"In light of the issues we are encountering associated with the Razorback public toilets, we closed the toilets 10 days ago, temporarily at this stage, and are monitoring both the anti-social activities and also any demand for the toilets,” the spokesperson said.

"This will inform our longer-term management of the facility.”

A condom wrapper found near the toilet block on Razorback Rd. Scott Powick

Tweed Byron Police Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said officers would maintain their heavy presence in the area.

"It's part of our taskings and we will continue to keep it safe,” he said.

"We know that for whatever reason people are attracted to it and we want it to be a family place and that's how we'll police it.”