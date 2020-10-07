Sexy, revealing bikini trend is here to stay

Underboobs, ultraskimpy, low-cut – sexy swimwear is about to be everywhere. But after a Sydney woman was bikini shamed, is the trend too hot to handle?

Ultraskimpy, low-cut string bikinis that leave very little to the imagination are about to be everywhere this summer.

From Emily Ratajkowski's tie-front styles to Fashion Nova's extreme "underboob" bathers and the controversial V-string bikini (popularised by Beginning Boutique), swim suits are becoming more and more revealing. And power to the women who wear them.

But in very 2020 style, bikini shaming - like body shaming - is real.

A Sydney woman was recently left "humiliated" (and considering legal action) after a security guard told her to "put on shorts" because her bikini violated a poolside dress code.

She was wearing a "cheeky-cut" bottoms that were described as a cross between a full brief and G-string.

Strapless style! Bella Hadid in one of the bikini trends of the summer season. Picture: Instagram

A power pose from Victoria’s Secret model Bella Hadid. Picture: Instagram

Fashion Nova’s $US38 Euphoria bikini. Picture: Fashion Nova

The two-piece caused a stir online for showing OTT ‘underboob’. Picture: Fashion Nova

Her swim attire, the guard claimed, did not pass a by-law that required occupants to be "adequately clothed" at the pool.

The bikini bottoms sounded practically tame compared to other styles that have hit the mainstream, from a minuscule Chanel two-piece (on Kim Kardashian) to a "mini triangular cup" kini top from fast fashion chain, Pretty Little Thing.

But as swimwear designs become more and more daring, is there such a thing as showing too much skin? The short answer is no. Unless you are flashing to an X-rated or distasteful level, or at risk of an awkward malfunction that would qualify as indecent exposure, then there is absolutely not.

Into the blue! Emily Ratajkowski. Picture: Instagram

The activist and writer say women should be able to wear what they want. Picture: Instagram

Speaking on the topic of female empowerment, Ratajkowski - who is a feminist activist and has her own swim brand, Inamorata - told GQ Australia: "It's about defying stereotypes … it's about being in a string bikini on the beach and also, at a protest".

"I don't think any of us have to limit ourselves to a box, to the perception that someone might force on you."

Swimwear is also playing an unlikely role in the US election, with Kylie Jenner's recent bikini-clad Instagram post - in which she posed in a strapless two-piece - urging young Americans to vote.

Another bikini-clad selfie from Kendall. Picture: Instagram

Hailey Bieber. Picture: Instagram

It was credited with a 1500 per cent spike in traffic to vote.org, and resulted in an 80 per cent boost in voter registrations.

On the eve of the Australian summer, demand for swimwear was up 60 per cent last month, according to trend forecaster Lyst - and it's "still growing".

The most requested styles of the season so far are "crocket" and "square neck" bikinis, according to Lyst.

Let's just hope those don't lead you to be accused of being naked in public.

Originally published as Sexy, revealing bikini trend is here to stay

Kylie Jenner in a bikini which became political. Picture: Instagram