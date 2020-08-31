‘Shame’: Block judge’s brutal verdict

Block judge Shaynna Blaze has delivered a withering verdict during this year's first room reveal, suggesting some contestants will find this season's theme harder than others.

Each team on The Block 2020 has been tasked with renovating a house from a different decade of the early 20th century. Teams are encouraged to keep their reno relatively faithful to the era in which their house is built.

Couple Luke and Jasmin chose a house from the 1910s - but as they learned after unveiling their guest bedroom, they may need to do a bit more homework.

Host Scott Cam delivered the news on Sunday night's episode: "Shaynna thinks this is probably the least relevant room to its era they have seen today," he told them.

Blaze had picked apart the couple's use of Deco-era styling in a 1910s room - but initially, her fellow judges challenged her tough critiques.

‘Guys I am freaking out, this room looks nothing like Sovereign Hill’.

"I think it's a fair interpretation. While it might not be exactly 1910, I think it's a good interpretation of how the market might perceive a house of this era," Darren Palmer argued.

Blaze, however, wouldn't budge.

"I think it's a crying shame. They've been given a house with a specific decade … you don't have to be a slave to it, but don't pick a different decade, because this is confused of what it wants to be," she said.

Neale Whitaker also defended the couple's efforts: "I think a lot of potential buyers would walk in here and say, 'What's the problem?' They have delivered a very accomplished, glamorous, contemporary room."

1910s, hey? Well where’s ya dirt floor and scullery maid?

But Blaze wouldn't let go, arguing that Luke and Jasmin hadn't done anywhere near enough to capture an emotional buyer, and sell the dream of a 1910s-era seaside Brighton home.

Eventually, she convinced both her fellow judges she was correct - all three ended with an agreement it was a "generic" room "without any discernible character".

Worryingly, Luke and Jasmin said they wouldn't let Shaynna's tough feedback sway them from their plans for the season.

Luke and Jasmin blithely ignoring all helpful expert advice is my vibe for 2020.

"I'm thinking about what I'm going to do with my master (bedroom) … and yeah, I'm probably still going to do it," said Jasmin. Better brace for more lousy scores from the judges, then.

Luke and Jasmin finished last on guest bedroom reveals, with a combined score of 20.5 from the judges. With a score of 25.5. fellow contestants Jimmy and Tam took out the season's first win, scoring $10,000 from Ford and $120,000 from Gaggenau.

The Block continues 7.30pm Monday on Nine

