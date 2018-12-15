Shaping up to be a great bout in Kingscliff

SOME of the Tweed's most promising boxing talent will be taking to the ring on Saturday night when the Kingscliff Boxing Stable holds a multi title fight

night at the Cudgen Leagues Club.

The evening will feature 12 bouts, with five of them being title fights, and according to Kingscliff Boxing Stables coach Nick Midgley, it will be the first time that many of the boxers will have stepped into the ring to compete.

"We have a large number of local boys fighting in a range of different weight divisions and many of them with be making their boxing debuts,” Midgley said.

"The main event on the night will see 17-year-old Ty Payne from Kingscliff going up against the experienced Blayden Boyles form Coffs Harbour for the Tweed Coast Senior Welter Weight title.

"It is a vacant title so both boxers will be eager to claim it and while Boyles may have more experience, Ty has shown great potential in training.

"It will be a great experience for him and I have no doubt that in the future, he will develop into a different national title prospect.”

For Midgley and his team, it will be a case of returning to where it all began with the Leagues Club hosting the first Kingscliff Boxing Stable fight several years ago.

"Saturday night will provide all these boys a great learning experience regardless of the results and I urge the local community to come along and cheer them on,” Midgley said.

Doors to the fight night at the Leagues Club open at 6pm (NSW) with the first bout starting at 6.30pm.

Tickets to the fight night are available at the door and are $40.