This dead whale has washed up on Casuarina beach on October 6.
News

Shark alert continues as second whale carcass washes up

Jessica Lamb
13th Oct 2020 5:46 PM
A SECOND dead whale has washed up on a Tweed beach only a week after the first prompted a warning for shark activity in the area.

The mature female pilot whale was found on Casuarina beach, near access 19, and was reported to the Tweed Shire Council this morning.

READ MORE: Dead whale washes up further south

A council spokeswoman confirmed following sampling by whale researchers the carcass was removed from the beach this afternoon and taken to Stotts Creek tip for safe disposal.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer Chris Samuels urged beachgoers to be vigilant of sharks following the increased whale activity down the coastline at this time of year.

"Make sure you only swim between the flags on patrolled beaches which at the moment is Kingscliff main beach now school holidays is over," he said.

