Shark shock for Cabarita swimmers

A 2m Tiger Shark was potted off the coast of Cabarita Beach. Kym Kranen

A TWEED man's morning ocean swim was interrupted when a 2m tiger shark was spotted at Cabarita Beach this morning.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries helicopter sounded a shark siren and circled the area off Norries Headland just before 8.30am to alert swimmers to the nearby shark.

Tweed resident Rick Kranen was swimming more than 150m from the shore when he realised the DPI helicopter was circling above his head.

"When the helicopter was buzzing above me, he was high enough I thought he was looking for sharks," Mr Kranen told the Tweed Daily News.

"I had a swimming cap on so it was a bit muffled to hear anything."

Mr Kranen, who was swimming with a friend, said they seemed to be the only two people out that far from the beach.

"We were the two idiots swimming out that far, there were no surfers.

"We were just going for a little swim, it was very flat.

"Water conditions were really good until the shark came."

But Mr Kranen's wife Kym, who saw all the action unfold from the beach, said she wasn't too worried about the "close encounter".

"I saw the helicopter flying along and then it started hovering," she said.

"Sure enough there as something yelling from the helicopter and they also turned on their siren.

"They came down quite low to where Rick and Matt were to get them out of the water.

"I wasn't panicking, if the shark had got them then, there would have been much more attention."

The incident comes after a tiger shark was spotted off Palm Beach on Saturday, with the area closed to bathers for half an hour.