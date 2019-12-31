Shark sighting closes Tweed beach

Surf Life Saving duty officer Chris Samuels said shark sightings up and down the east coast had been on the increase in recent weeks. Picture: Alix Sweeney

CABARITA Beach has been closed temporarily after a shark was spotted swimming on the south side of Cabarita headland.

About 9am a Department of Primary Industries helicopter spotted the shark moving northeast on the south side of the headland and alerted surf life savers.

Surf Life Saving duty officer Chris Samuels said shark sightings up and down the east coast had been on the increase in recent weeks.

Mr Samuels said the sightings weren’t necessarily an in increase in shark activity, rather there were greater patrols on the ground and in the sky due to the summer holidays.

“Obviously the safest spot on the beach is between the red and yellow flags, not only if you get in trouble (in the surf) but also for the possibility of sharks,” Mr Samuels said.

“It’s always that risk factor when going to the beach.”

He said beaches normally reopened about 20 to 30 minutes after the last sighting of a shark.