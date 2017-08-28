Sharks circling Tweed hockey grand final

Murwillumbah's Kellie Roatze moves away from Ciara Laybutt of Kingscliff in Tweed Border Hockey's women's semi-final

CASUARINA has turned the tables on Waratah Falcons with a dominant 5-2 defeat of Tweed Border Hockey's ladder-leader on Sunday.

The Sharks were dominant from the outset and through a hard working midfield led by Jessica Reid, were able to blow their more fancied opponents off the park.

Reid scored one goal, while doubles to Brooke Hawkey and Keely Murray delivered the win which puts Casuarina straight into the league's grand final in a fortnight.

In the league's other match, third placed Murwillumbah and fourth placed Kingscliff fought out a tough 1-all draw after a see-sawing battle.

Murwillumbah started the game strongly but Kingscliff were able to score first against the tide to take a 1-nil lead into half-time.

In the second half, Murwillumbah's Kellie Roatz was able to slot the equaliser to send her side into next week's semi-finals.

Despite the match finishing in a draw, the higher-placed Murwillumbah advanced, ending Kingscliff's season.

In the men's, first placed Waratah Bobcats secured a tough 1-nil win over Casuarina. The tight battle went back and forth, with both teams outstanding defence limited scoring opportunities.

Scores were locked at nil-all after half-time until Waratah's talisman Tim Willis took advantage of a Casuarina lapse. Pouncing on a loose ball, Willis smashed the ball past Casuarina's goal-keeper to hand his side a 1-nil win.

Casuarina was well served by Adam Godowski and midfielder Oliver Conroy, who heaped pressure on the Waratah's defence.

Waratah' s best was Willis, whose strike sends his side directly into the grand final in a fortnight.

In the other game, Murwillumbah defeated Kingscliff 3-1.

Next week's games

1pm Div 1 Women: Waratah Falcons against Murwillumbah

2pm Div 1 Men: Casuarina against Murwillumbah

4pm Div 2 Women: Murwillumbah v Kingscliff

1pm Div 3 Men: Casuarina v Waratahs

2.45pm Div 3 Women: Mullumbimby v Murwillumbah