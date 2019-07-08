Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

RBA has a 'laser focus' on the employment market
Business

Sharp rebound in June job ads: ANZ

by Alex Druce
8th Jul 2019 12:35 PM

NEWSPAPER and internet job ad numbers rebounded sharply in June, ANZ reports, after a lull exacerbated by Easter holidays and the federal election.

Australian job ads gained 4.6 per cent for the month, according to figures released by the bank on Monday, reversing the disruptions that led to a fall of more than 8.0 per cent in May.

The gain was one of the biggest in 18 months but ANZ head of Australian economics David Plank says the figures represent only a partial recovery.

"The 'holiday-year effect' in late April and the timing of the election appear to have been responsible for much of the decline in May, and the rebound in June can be seen as an unwinding of that effect," he said.

Mr Plank said the overall trend still pointed downward.

"(It) points to slowing employment growth and rising unemployment," he said.

"If confirmed by the actual employment data, then the RBA will likely react by lowering the cash rate yet again."

The Reserve Bank of Australia last week cut the cash rate to a fresh record low of 1.0 per cent as it attempts to shift the stubborn jobless rate, lift inflation, arrest a property market slump and kick-start sluggish consumer spending.

Unemployment remained unchanged at an unsatisfactory 5.2 per cent in May after a surprise uptick the previous month.

More Stories

anz job ad index economy employment job ads unemployment

Top Stories

    Festival to take visitors back in time

    Festival to take visitors back in time

    Entertainment The 10-day music celebration gets underway on Friday.

    • 8th Jul 2019 1:34 PM
    The Gold Coast project ‘bigger than Adani’

    premium_icon The Gold Coast project ‘bigger than Adani’

    Business “The more boats, the more jobs we have here."

    Cops’ shocking attacks caught on dashcam

    premium_icon Cops’ shocking attacks caught on dashcam

    Crime Footage shows the moment a NSW officer pulled a gun on a man.

    • 8th Jul 2019 1:15 PM
    Incredible story behind heartbreaking marathon photo

    premium_icon Incredible story behind heartbreaking marathon photo

    Health Here’s her incredible tale of resilience.