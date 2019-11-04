Menu
Shattered dad’s moving tribute to crash victim

by Chris Clarke, Jodie O’Brien
4th Nov 2019 11:27 AM | Updated: 12:16 PM
A YOUNG man killed in a crash in Queensland's northwest was a "beautiful gentleman" remembered for his loving nature and his affinity for the country.

Zac Floyd, 20, from Burpengary, was driving a Toyota Hilux with a 28-year-old male passenger, along Cloncurry Duchess Road in Cloncurry on Friday when he lost control of the car.

Mr Floyd's vehicle fishtailed and flipped. He died at the scene.

His passenger, a Mount Isa man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Zac Floyd, 20, died in a car crash at Cloncurry in northwest Queensland on Friday night. Picture: Supplied
The tragedy has rattled Mr Floyd's family and friends across Queensland, who have spoken of his loving personality.

"Zac you will always be on my mind and in my heart. You were the most kindest well mannered gentleman I've ever known," Mr Floyd's father Adrian said.

"You are such a beautiful man to be taken so soon. I will always love you my man. I will see you when I get to my spot in heaven. Rest In Peace my son."

Mr Floyd's sister-in-law Whitney Groom also posted her own tribute online to "one special cowboy" with a photo of Mr Floyd playing with his nephew.

"One special cowboy taken way too soon," Ms Groom wrote.

"You were my brother I never got to have Zac. World's best Uncle, Brother and Friend.

"Our memories will never be forgotten. RIP."

A friend wrote on Facebook: "What a sad day, such a tragedy. Deepest condolences to Zac's girlfriend, family, friends & all you fellas from the station. My thoughts are with you all. Rest easy."

