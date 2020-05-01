‘She lived for her girls’: Alleged murder victim mourned

A BRISBANE woman found dead lying in a pool of her own blood has been remembered as a mum with "the biggest heart", who would have done anything for her children.

Police allege Jacqueline Sturgess, 45, was murdered by her estranged husband, Shaun Robert Sturgess, 50, at the Narangba home they once shared with their two daughters, aged 11 and 14. Shaun Robert Sturgess was yesterday charged with one court of murder (domestic violence offence) and fronted Pine Rivers Court after Jacqueline was found at his Hemlock Court property about 4pm on Wednesday after her friend called police for a welfare check.

Police will allege Sturgess used a sledge hammer to strike Jacqueline in the head as she turned away in an attempt to defend herself. They will allege Jacqueline was clenching a screwdriver when she was found in a pool of her blood.

A friend of Jacqueline said she would remember the mum-of-two for her big heart.

"She was a lovely person who lived for her two girls," the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said. "She'd always go above and beyond for the girls … She was on her own a lot of the time with the kids when (the couple) were still together, as Shaun used to fly out to work away."

Flowers have been left by neighbours outside Ms Sturgess’ house where she died at Hemlock Court, Narangba.

The pair had separated in December last year after 17 years of marriage. The friend said Jacqueline would only catch up with her friends when Sturgess was away for work.

"She was lovely. She'd come over and we'd talk for hours while our kids got together. She'd always invite me and my kids over for a swim, and my oldest would often go for sleepovers," the friend said. "She had the biggest heart."

Jacqueline, known by friends and family as Jackie, was a stay-at-home mum to her daughters. "They are way too young to be without their mum," the friend said.

The girls were with their grandfather when police allege Jacqueline was murdered. She had been at her estranged husband's home to collect personal belongings.

Police allege Sturgess, who was arrested at a Rocklea residence, fled the scene without dialling triple-0. His matter was adjourned to be mentioned in Caboolture Magistrates Court on June 25.