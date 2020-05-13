Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An 18-year-old woman is ‘a complete mess’ after she says a man on a bike rode past her and indecently assaulted her.
An 18-year-old woman is ‘a complete mess’ after she says a man on a bike rode past her and indecently assaulted her.
Crime

Cyclist's brazen public sex assault on teenager

by Jasmin Lill
13th May 2020 2:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY friend of an 18-year-old girl has spoken out about an indecent assault she says occurred in broad daylight at Ferny Hills yesterday.

The woman said the incident happened on Samford Rd around 2.40pm.

"She called me and said the guy rode past her on a bike, and no contact was made," she said.

"Then as she was approaching the tennis centre, he turned around and came back to her."

She said the man made a comment to the teen before he indecently assaulted her.

"She whacked his hand away and he rode off."

"She's a mess. A complete mess."

The woman said the incident was reported to police, and that she wanted to warn others.

"This was in broad daylight. I want people to be careful, but also if there were any witnesses, I want them to come forward," she said.

The man was described as having blonde hair, being about 20 years old, and riding a bicycle.

She said he was wearing a high vis jacket and carrying a black backpack.

"It'll be better if the police find him before me. I've got a bit of rage," the woman said.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed an investigation was underway.

Anyone with information should contact Ferny Grove police.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
Originally published as 'She's a mess': Teen reports daylight sex attack

Just In

    Just In

      Man found dead

      premium_icon Man found dead
      • 13th May 2020 2:26 PM

      Top Stories

        40+ REASONS: Why Tweed’s community is simply the best

        40+ REASONS: Why Tweed’s community is simply the best

        News The feel-good stories you’ve missed this year throughout the region

        • 13th May 2020 2:18 PM
        FULL GUIDE: Where you can eat out in Tweed this weekend

        premium_icon FULL GUIDE: Where you can eat out in Tweed this weekend

        News We have your guide to eating out on the Tweed this weekend

        Virus keeps TV series host brushing up at home in Tweed

        premium_icon Virus keeps TV series host brushing up at home in Tweed

        News This has been a 'Catch 22' for Graeme and his international team

        Widow to take cops to court over seized money

        premium_icon Widow to take cops to court over seized money

        News Widow of an accused drug trafficker who took his own life