Menu
Login
Sue Higginson has been announced as the Greens candidate for Lismore for the 2019 State Election.
Sue Higginson has been announced as the Greens candidate for Lismore for the 2019 State Election. Marc Stapelberg
Politics

Shining a light on epidemic

Rick Koenig
by
16th Feb 2019 6:10 PM

THE homelessness epidemic facing the nation will be brought to attention at a sleep-out in Murwillumbah this Friday.

Green's candidate for Lismore Sue Higginson will sleep overnight in Knox Park to highlight the issue and will be joined by Green's candidate for Tweed Bill Fenelon.

"The most vulnerable people in Murwillumbah are sleeping rough in Knox Park,” Ms Higginson said.

"It's become renowned as an increasingly unsafe area, with youths setting off petrol bombs recently, loud fights a regular occurrence and residents calling for an increased police presence there after the death of Murwillumbah local Charlie Larter last June.”

Ms Higginson said "cruel economic polices and inaction” had caused a homelessness epidemic with nearly 300,000 people seeking housing assistance last year.

"We are talking about ordinary Australians who are or have been workers, parents and carers suddenly finding themselves homeless after sickness, divorce, or loss of employment,” she said.

"Once homeless, it is extremely difficult to re-establish employment, health or stability and so the cycle deepens.”

Ms Higginson said she wanted to re-establish the Northern Rivers as an innovative leader in low-cost housing developments and would use her experience as a lawyer to do so.

"The Greens believe that housing is a basic human right,” she said.

Ms Higginson will be bringing food and refreshments to Knox Park this Friday, February 15, and said she was hoping to speak to some of the people sleeping rough there every night.

Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Tweed light rail to connect to Gold Coast

    Tweed light rail to connect to Gold Coast

    Politics Plans are in the works to build a light trail from Tweed to Coolangatta Airport.

    Council to consider vote on Crown Land

    Council to consider vote on Crown Land

    Council News Council could rescind hotly debated decision

    Funding boost for Active Kids program

    Funding boost for Active Kids program

    News Eligible children will receive two $100 vouchers each calendar year

    Chef has big shoes to fill

    Chef has big shoes to fill

    Food & Entertainment Paper Daisy announces new executive chef.