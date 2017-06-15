Shining a light on farming and fun

Lilly Scaife, Liv Ivey, Jimmy Barron, Arella Thornley and Sonny Kershaw check out the sunflower crops at Farm & Co.

IT WAS sunny side up for excited Duranbah Public School students who were guided through the inner workings of Farm & Co in Kingscliff last Tuesday.

The 32 students had their brush with fame in the sunflowers during filming for popular children's show Totally Wild, while learning about organic farming.

In line with the three principles of stay, nourish and learn, Farm & Co creator Michele Stephens said students were guided through farming and sustainability.

"Sometimes kids don't know where things grow, so I go through succession planning for farming,” Ms Stephens said.

"If you are to make a change in the world, it has to start with our children, as they're the one's who will become the change makers.”

Duranbah Public School principal Jason Ellam said while the students were involved in a gardening program at school where they plant, nurture, maintain and harvest produce, the Farm & Co visit would enhance their learning.

"They got a lot out of talking about the farming system, and how to move away from synthetic pesticides, that really resonated,” he said.

As for the famous sunflowers? "They loved them,” Mr Ellam said.