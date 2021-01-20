Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Shirtless and smiling from his balcony, Novak Djokovic appeared in good spirits from quarantine despite his Open demands being knocked back.
Shirtless and smiling from his balcony, Novak Djokovic appeared in good spirits from quarantine despite his Open demands being knocked back.
News

Shirtless Djokovic emerges after backlash

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
20th Jan 2021 6:14 PM

Shirtless, smiling and stuck in hotel quarantine, world No.1 Novak Djokovic appeared in good spirits on Wednesday despite his recent string of complaints to tennis authorities.

He and other tennis stars due to play in the Australian Open were snapped smiling and waving to media and fans as they exercised on their balconies at North Adelaide's Majestic Suites on Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic waves to fans from the Majestic Suites in North Adelaide. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dean Martin
Novak Djokovic waves to fans from the Majestic Suites in North Adelaide. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dean Martin

 

Novak Djokovic exercises while in quarantine at Majestic Suites in North Adelaide. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dean Martin
Novak Djokovic exercises while in quarantine at Majestic Suites in North Adelaide. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dean Martin

Dozens of players have been isolated ahead of the Grand Slam and have taken increasingly drastic measures to stay in shape by hitting balls off walls, windows and upturned beds as they wait out the 14-day quarantine.

Djokovic's actions gained attention after he sent a list of demands to organisers, including having exercise equipment in rooms, better food and allowing players to move to private houses with tennis courts for more training.

His pleas fell on deaf ears as health authorities rejected the demands.

But the Serbian wonder looked like he had shrugged it off on Wednesday as he was photographed in nothing more than his white tennis shorts.

 

A shirtless Novak Djokovic was all smiles from his quarantine hotel. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dean Martin
A shirtless Novak Djokovic was all smiles from his quarantine hotel. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dean Martin

 

Coach Goran Ivanisevic (left) with Novak Djokovic exercising while in quarantine. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dean Martin
Coach Goran Ivanisevic (left) with Novak Djokovic exercising while in quarantine. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dean Martin

He spent a short time exercising with coach Goran Ivanisevic, who was also shirtless, before posing with a racquet for fans.

The tennis stars have complained about the difficulty adjusting to their quarantine but reactions have been mixed.

Multiple players and coaches associated with the Australian Open will remain in quarantine for the mandatory 14 days. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dean Martin
Multiple players and coaches associated with the Australian Open will remain in quarantine for the mandatory 14 days. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dean Martin

 

Bernard Tomic's girlfriend, Vanessa Sierra, shared an intimate view of their quarantine room earlier this week, revealing she and others were stuck inside playing video games all day.

She complained the rooms had not been cleaned, the food was poor and bemoaned the lack of access to a professional hairdresser.

 

Her complaints earned the ire of Nick Kyrgios, who blasted Djokovic as a "tool" and said Ms Sierra had "no perspective" on Tuesday.

The complaints come as the Australian Open prepares to start in Melbourne on February 8 despite recent COVID-19 cases rocking the major event.

Tennis players while in quarantine. NCA NewsWire / Dean Martin
Tennis players while in quarantine. NCA NewsWire / Dean Martin

Three more people associated with the Open returned positive results on Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of cases related to the tournament to 10.

Originally published as Shirtless Djokovic emerges after backlash

australian open 2021 novak djokovic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BOM issues hazardous surf warning

        Premium Content BOM issues hazardous surf warning

        News Surfers, fishers, swimmers and boaters should avoid the ocean as the BOM issues a hazardous surf warning.

        ‘Suffering in silence’: Bluesfest boss’ cry for help

        Premium Content ‘Suffering in silence’: Bluesfest boss’ cry for help

        News “It’s time to raise our voices. Let us not forget what we need to do.”

        Byron Bay traffic woes given the green light to improve

        Premium Content Byron Bay traffic woes given the green light to improve

        News New traffic signals have been switched on in the hopes of improving congestion.

        Luxury resort offering discounts for local staycations

        Premium Content Luxury resort offering discounts for local staycations

        News Residents are able to enjoy 15 per cent off at this popular spot.