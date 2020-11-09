Shock as legendary TV host dead

TV legend Alex Trebek, best known as host of the game show Jeopardy!, has died at the age of 80.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the program said in a statement on Twitter.

"Thank you, Alex."

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

We don't yet know the cause of death. In March of last year, Trebek revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The Canadian personality hosted Jeopardy! since its debut in 1984, and won seven Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host.

He hosted a string of other shows popular in the US including The Wizard of Odds, Double Dare, High Rollers and Battlestars.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau led tributes, declaring, "We have lost an icon".

We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/XoobAfJwBv — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 8, 2020

Trebek, who was reportedly worth $US75 million ($A103 million) was contracted to host Jeopardy! until 2022, which he signed in 2018.

RIP Alex Trebek. Ernestine and I have always taped all 5 "Jeopardys" and watched them every Friday night, competing in categories from pop culture to the Paleozoic Era. "Jeopardy" tests your knowledge, recall and gambling wits the way no other show ever has. Alex was its soul. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 8, 2020

He held the Guinness World Record for the most gameshow episodes hosted by the same presenter, having hosted nearly 7000 episodes of Jeopardy!, according to Variety.

Alex Trebek was (and is) a shining example of an exemplary human being. The bravery and courage that resonated from that gentleman will be with us for generations. I hope wherever he is now, he is without pain and happy. Rest In Peace. — Jack Pattillo (@jack_p) November 8, 2020

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean Currivan Trebek, and their two chidren Emily and Matthew.

I’m so saddened that Alex Trebek has passed. Growing up, he made me feel like my nerdiness was valuable and I loved learning from watching jeopardy. It was our family’s nightly pleasure. https://t.co/MQLfQz6Fa1 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 8, 2020

More to come

Originally published as Shock as legendary TV host dead

Alex Trebek did nothing but make you feel cool for being smart for 30 minutes every day for 36 years. Not many better ways to live a life — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) November 8, 2020