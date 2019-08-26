Menu
Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept at Nurburgring
Motoring

Shock car smashes world record

by Toby Hagon
26th Aug 2019 11:22 AM

An unknown Chinese car maker has shown the big boys how it's done at one of the world's most challenging race tracks.

Fledgling youth-focused manufacturer Lynk & Co has set a new record around the undulating 20.8-kilometre track that is the unofficial testing benchmark for fast cars.

The time of 7 minutes 20.143 seconds set a new record for a front-wheel drive car, eclipsing the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R (by 20 seconds) that is expected to sell for about $70,000 and comes fitted with lightweight carbon fibre wheels.

Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept set a new Nurburgring record.
The 170.4km/h average speed also shaved three seconds off the time for the world's fastest sedan set by Jaguar last month in its race track-prepared XE SV Project 8, which uses a supercharged V8 engine driving all four wheels.

The Lynk & Co time smashed Holden's record-setting attack in 2013 with a V8-powered Commodore ute by almost one minute.

The Chinese car smashed the record for world’s fastest sedan.
It is the first time a Chinese car maker has set a record at the Nurburgring, a track that regularly lures the world's most revered performance car brands to spend big bucks chasing lower lap times for bragging rights against rivals.

Lynk & Co is owned by Geely, the company that bought Volvo almost a decade ago.

It focuses on styling and technology to appeal to younger Chinese buyers and has plans to enter the European and US markets as early as 2020.

Lynk & Co is owned by Geely, which also owns Volvo.
The car that set the time was based on the Lynk & Co 03, a small sedan that uses an architecture and engines shared with Volvo.

However, the car that set the Nurburgring lap time was called the 03 Cyan Concept and is for now a one-off developed by Cyan Racing, formerly known as Polestar.

It used a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine modified to produce 376kW and drive through a six-speed sequential transmission.

There were also substantial aerodynamic and suspension modifications and the car was fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, which are designed to provide maximum grip on race tracks.

The Lynk & Co machine was developed by Volvo’s performance division, formerly known as Polestar.
"We continue to push past the boundaries and goals that we have set for the Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept, a car that acts as a development platform for future Lynk & Co performance cars and parts," said the head of automotive R&D at Cyan Racing, Henrik Fries.

"While our main purpose for the many laps on the Nürburgring Nordschleife is development, the records that we broke are a true testament to the potential and capabilities of the Lynk & Co platform, as well as our engineering philosophy from more than two decades of motorsport and road car performance."

