Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Shock option Titans fans want above Walters

by Connor O’Brien
14th Jul 2019 1:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast Titans fans have called on club bosses to overlook frontrunning option Kevin Walters as the man to replace Garth Brennan as NRL coach.

It has been confirmed that Brennan has been axed following a lean 18 months at the helm.

Gold Coast's dismal loss to Penrith on Friday night followed by Canterbury's win over the Knights has left the Titans on the bottom of the ladder with a 4-12 record.

Maroons coach Kevin Walters. Picture: AAP Image
Maroons coach Kevin Walters. Picture: AAP Image

All up, Brennan has overseen just 12 wins in 40 games.

A Gold Coast Titans fan poll revealed most support was for ex-Manly coach Geoff Toovey to succeed Brennan.

Geoff Toovey. Picture: Damian Shaw
Geoff Toovey. Picture: Damian Shaw

Toovey had almost double the votes of any other candidate, with Walters next.

Others to feature among votes included Anthony Griffin, Shane Flanagan, Ben and Shane Walker, Justin Holbrook and former Titans mentor Neil Henry.

St Helens coach Holbrook has been reported as a possible frontrunner alongside Walters.

More Stories

Show More
garth brennan geoff toovey gold coast titans kevin walters nrl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Infrastructure key as survey shows shaky business confidence

    premium_icon Infrastructure key as survey shows shaky business confidence

    Business Investing in major projects in the Northern Rivers is needed in order to stimulate region's economy, according to the NSW Business Chamber.

    The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    premium_icon The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    Lifestyle Angry men, crying mums all in a day's work for NAB's DV team

    Tweed murder series being pitched to Netflix

    premium_icon Tweed murder series being pitched to Netflix

    Entertainment Cabarita and the Tweed could feature on the small screen.

    Police to focus on drugs at Splendour in the Grass

    premium_icon Police to focus on drugs at Splendour in the Grass

    News Splendour in the Grass will begin Friday at North Byron Parklands