Shock pictures of actor after ‘violent row’

Court pictures show Amber Heard with bruises after Johnny Depp allegedly ‘hurled phone at her in violent row’.

Amber Heard's cheek is red and bruised in a newly-released photo taken after ex-husband Johnny Depp violently attacked her, a court heard.

The Sun reports that Depp, 57, hurled a mobile phone at her face in a drink-and-drug-fuelled rage, causing the injury, it is said.

Time-stamp data proves the picture was taken the same day as the alleged attack in May 2016, despite Depp's claim Ms Heard staged the marks at a later date, the court heard.

A photo showing Amber Heard with a reddened face was released by a London court. Picture: Supplied

A sullen-looking Ms Heard was photographed in public five days later in a black smock dress with an obvious bruise on her face.

Depp is alleged to have turned up at the apartment he shared with Ms Heard "drunk and high on drugs" on May 21, 2016, before launching into a verbal tirade against her.

It's claimed he was angry because he suspected Ms Heard of pooing in his bed after a previous argument.

He allegedly threw a mobile phone at her face, causing red marks and bruises to her cheek, and smashed up the penthouse with a magnum bottle of wine.

The new picture shown to the High Court on Friday shows the actress with a long red mark down the right side of her face.

Amber Heard’s cheek is red and bruised in a newly-released photo taken after ex-husband Johnny Depp violently attacked her, a court heard. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

But Depp's pal Isaac Baruch today branded the photo "phony-baloney" and suggested Ms Heard had faked the marks for the camera to further her "fraudulent narrative".

Mr Baruch, who lived next door to the couple in Los Angeles, said he saw Ms Heard the day after the alleged attack and noticed no marks or bruises on her face.

He said: "I'm seeing all these phony-baloney pictures in People magazine - the Amish dress, these images, the whole narrative. But I saw her on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday without a mark."

Mr Baruch said he had walked into Ms Heard's apartment unexpectedly and it was "obviously the wrong time for her" - suggesting she hadn't had time to fake her injuries yet.

He said: "She wasn't wearing a speck of makeup and there was nothing on her face. I was a foot away from her and there was nothing.

"I didn't see a single bruise, redness, mark or red-tinted cellphone imprint. Nothing, not a thing."

He added: "She filed for a fraudulent domestic violence order to extort and blackmail Johnny in the divorce."

The court was previously told how Depp was "angry and spoiling for a fight" when he showed up at the apartment.

Sasha Wass QC put to Depp: "You immediately launched into accusations that Ms Heard had defecated in the bed. You were ranting and raving.

"You grabbed her phone, wound your arm around like a bowler and threw the phone hard at Ms Heard's face. It made contact with the right side of her face."

Ms Heard was on the phone to a friend at the time, TV host pal iO Tillett Wright.

The call was still active and Ms Heard asked her to call 911, the court heard.

Ms Wright texted their mutual friend Rocky Pennington saying: "JD attacking Amber. She told me to call 911. I'm doing it."

Ms Pennington, who lived in a neighbouring flat, arrived a few minutes later and put herself between Depp and Ms Heard, it was claimed.

Ms Wass told Depp: "You pushed Ms Pennington out of the way, then Ms Heard collapsed on the sofa. You asked how she would like it if you pulled her hair back.

"You then grabbed a magnum of wine and started swinging it around and smashing things with it."

Depp said the incident did not happen, and the texts between Ms Heard, Ms Wright and Ms Pennington were "a carefully choreographed hoax".

