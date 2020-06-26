Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bain Capital is poised to become the new owner of Virgin Australia
Bain Capital is poised to become the new owner of Virgin Australia
Business

Shock as potential Virgin buyer backs out

26th Jun 2020 8:53 AM

American firm Bain Capital is set to become the new owner of Virgin Australia after rival bidder Cyrus bowed out in a surprise move.

Cyrus, a New York-based hedge fund, said in a statement this morning it would withdraw its bid for Virgin Australia "due to lack of engagement" by the airline's administrator, Deloitte's Vaughan Strawbridge.

Cyrus said it had not heard from Mr Strawbridge since it lodged its formal binding offer for the airline on Monday, The Australian reported.

Its decision leaves private equity firm Bain Capital poised to be named today as preferred bidder for the bankrupt airline.

Virgin Australia went into administration in April with close to $7 billion owed to creditors.

More to come.

More Stories

aviation business editors picks virgin australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News The decision to close down the print edition of so many papers has upset many in our community – and we understand that. So we've come up with two great offers.

        'Critical' six minutes before rugby league player's death

        premium_icon 'Critical' six minutes before rugby league player's death

        News North Coast dad died after he collapsed on the field during a match

        FULL LIST: Cudgen Headland dominates surf life saving awards

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Cudgen Headland dominates surf life saving awards

        News Salt SLSC was awarded the Junior Club of the Year award

        Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        premium_icon Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        News The majority of food for the needy is coming from outside our region